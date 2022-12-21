Argentina was crowned World Cup soccer champion on Sunday after beating France in the final game on a penalty shootout, igniting a raucous celebration around the world.

A large number of people – young and old, parents and their children – gathered at Novecento to watch the game, which was televised to billions around the world, and enjoy the celebration, which lasted for several hours. The FIFA World Cup finals were held in Qatar.

The celebration on the Key featured a happy, emotional crowd singing songs, jumping and dancing. It was a scene repeated in many other cities around the world.

Other island establishments that featured the finals were Milanezza and Gran Inka.

The Argentinian team was led by superstar Lionel Messi, who won the Golden Ball award for the best player in the World Cup. In 2026, the next World Cup will be in the US, with Miami designated as one of the host cities.