“Our school in Haiti is in the zone affected by Saturday’s earthquake in Haiti,” Inez Lozano texted Islander News Saturday evening. Lozano is founder and president of Key Biscayne based Flying High 4 Haiti organization and immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne.

The school Lozano is referring to, is one the Flying High 4 Haiti built in the Ile-a-Vache island, a beautiful but impoverished island with no running water, electricity, or paved roads.

“We are monitoring the damage from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southern peninsula of Haiti this morning. We are in contact with the administrator of our school in Ile-a-Vache, Jean Sauny Pierre, who lives in Les Cayes, one of the most heavily impacted areas,” the organization wrote on their website.

“He, (Pierre) and other friends in the area have described an unfolding tragedy of collapsed buildings and hospitals overrun with injured people. Thanks to all who have reached out to us with concern for the people of Haiti. We are constantly assessing the situation and will start our relief efforts as soon as possible.”

Lozano said, “We are preparing to send emergency supplies to Les Cayes and Ile-a-Vache in the coming days, by air and sea. We did this successfully after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and we can do it again - with your help!”

Flying High for Haiti has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to aid in recovery efforts. If you would like to donate, click here.

For more information or get involved in the work of Flying High 4 Haiti, click here.