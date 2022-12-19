Key Biscayne’s $1.786 million Beach Park improvement plan is underway but not so fast says Council

Cosmetic changes at Beach Park are underway, including a new soft coral color, new turf and cleared landscaping adding to the vibrancy of the area, which once was the site of a gas station.

The rest of the improvements for the estimated $1.786 million three-phase project?

Not so fast, said some Key Biscayne Village Council members at last week's Village Council meeting.

Councilman Brett Moss was the first to question the spending, and to introduce the thought of possibly shifting some of that money elsewhere.

Installing a playground, bringing restrooms up to code, opening up the pavilion with a straight sight to the beach and installing a more functional splash pad have been some of the ideas brought up for the project, expected to be completed in 2024.

"I don't believe (that will be the final cost)," said Moss, thinking maybe, over time, the price could escalate to $2 million, maybe even $4 million, as he compared to delays and subsequent price hikes in constructing Paradise Park.

"I don't remember us (previous Council) agreeing that we do a whole new project. It just needs to be maintained ... we don't need the buildings torn down, taking down the bathrooms and moving them, it's not that important. ... I do like the playground.

"I think we have to have that discussion (if that's the way to proceed), and if not, redirect that money to be put into something more important."

For now, Beach Park is still in the design phase, said Capital Improvement Program and Grants Manager Colleen Blank.

Council member Allison McCormick said she is "excited about the change in the pavilion and opening it up ... the moving of the bathrooms and the splash pad, I don't remember (Council had approved). And it's a big number, like Brett said."

She did praise Blank and her committee for their efforts on the design and what the project could look like.

"It's beautiful," McCormick said, "and you've done a great job."

Councilman Frank Caplan didn't agree with a couple of critiques.

"It's more than maintenance," he said. "The fence is ugly. We came up with a (desire) for something more elegant. I think as we went on, we found more items ... incrementalism ... if you're gonna do this, then do this. But your instinct on having this discussion is correct."

The previous Council did approve funding for the phases: $650,000 in fiscal year 2022; $470,000 in FY 2023; and then money would have to be budgeted in FY 24.

Village Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger explained that the splash pad is not moving, but the pump equipment needs to be moved and replaced (in the area of the playground).

"Once you do bathroom repairs 50%, you have to bring them up to codes. Pricing off drawings is tricky," he said. "We're not doing a six-feet deep dig and taking everything out like Paradise Park. It's not apples to apples.

"I will say the playground is a huge benefit to this community."

Moss wanted to bring the agenda item back for more discussion and, perhaps, get a firmer view on costs and re-gauge interest.

New Mayor Joe Rasco was a little perplexed.

"Are we doing a project or aren't we doing a project?" he asked. "It's kind of strange this is already included in the Capital Improvement Program, and now yeah, but maybe no?"

Caplan said the ideas discussed previously were "just not a full scope" of plans.

Village Manager Steve Williamson and Public Works Director Jake Ozyman will come back with unit pricing at each phase, and maybe 60% of the project, to the Feb. 15 meeting "as a discussion of how much we really want to do, full or half," Rasco said.

Meanwhile, Paradise Park has a tentative ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Jan. 4.