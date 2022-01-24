On January 14, Rodrigo Antunes of Key Biscayne won the Lightweight Championship Belt in an F2WIN event held at Miami’s La Scala Theatre, which is considered the Super Bowl of Jiu Jitsu.

Antunes prevailed over the reigning champion, New Jersey’s Raiji Barrett, in a tough match.

Besides being an active competitor and community leader – Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Chair and vice president of the KBK8 PTA – Antunes runs a successful martial arts program for kids in the Village, at Alliance Jiu Jitsu.

Currently, Antunnes is training for the Europeans in February (Rome), the PAN AM games in April (Orlando), the Brazilian Nationals (São Paulo) and Worlds (Las Vegas) in November– each for titles he has previously conquered.

Also representing the Alliance school in Miami were two other athletes – Marco Borges and Desiree Favoretto. Each won their matches..