Key Biscayne’s Cub Scout Pack 149 to hold a recruitment pool party

Cub Scouts Pack 149 was only formed in 2021 but is already making an impact in the community. Now the pack is looking to expand with a scout recruitment party that promises to be as much fun as scouting can be.

The pool party is scheduled for from 2-5 p.m. on August 26 at the Community Center. Parents are asked to attend with their children.

Cubmaster Joseph S. Barcie said they expect participation from the Village Fire and Police departments, along with Marjory Stoneman Douglas Ocean Park, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, and other local organizations, all of whom will be setting up tables with engaging and educational activities for the children.

Cub Scouts was established in 1930 by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Scouts learn the importance of duty, honesty, integrity, and respect.

Pack 149 was formed to provide children with the benefits of scouting while enjoying the environment and nature of Key Biscayne. For more information, email kbcubmasterpack149@gmail.com