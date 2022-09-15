Key Biscayne’s current list of “Ambitious 32” Capital Improvement projects

They're the "Ambitious 32."

During last week’s Village Council first budget hearing. Colleen Blank, Key Biscayne's Capital Improvements Plan and Grant Manager, showed Council members a list of 32 projects the Village could perhaps at least start during Fiscal Year 2023.

Ten of those have shared costs from other sources and two will require General Obligation Bond money, approved in the November 2020 election.

This coming Fiscal Year’s projects include several that lead to future large investments in the Village’s resiliency efforts, including shoreline protection, roadway improvements and stormwater infrastructure, some taking an estimated five years or more to complete.

The total proposed General Fund Budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is $37,231,157, which includes an operating expense of $36,004,157, and a transfer to the CIP Fund of $955,000.

Of the $950,000 of the all-important, millage-affecting General Fund (which already had been sliced from $1.85 million by moving expenditures into other categories), $250,000 was removed late Tuesday, affecting three of the proposed projects, to help lower the millage rate to 3.1620 before the second public budget hearing Sept. 20, where the rate could still be lowered.

They were:

* Removal of the $25,000 General Fund fee to develop Beach Raker parking and storage, Instead, $50,000 ARPA funds will be used.

* Chopping $75,000 out of the planned $150,000 General Fund when it comes time to invest in the new athletic fields earmarked for Virginia Key, where Key Biscayne's youth programs would likely expand. Councilman Frank Caplan, however, wanted to address this issue at the Sept. 20 Council meeting to perhaps revisit how much money should be set aside to make sure the Village's intentions are known.

* Removing $150,000 from the General Fund for the planning and design stage of an expanded Community Center, something Mayor Mike Davey questioned if the Village could even get to this next year with so many other projects on the board.

Here are the 32 Capital Improvement Projects (with project cost, in no particular order of expected work)

1. Renovate women's restroom in the Fire Department: Total project cost $110,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $110,000 (ARPA)

2. Convert streetlights to LED and transition to FPL full conversion of all streetlights to LED and transition to FPL: $250,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $250,000 (ARPA)

3. Develop Beach Raker parking facility and improve the site for storing the equipment: $75,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $75,000 (ARPA: $50,000, General Fund: $25,000)

4. Paint Village-wide facilities and amenities: $75,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $75,000 (ARPA: $50,000, General Fund: $25,000)

5. Replace entry block sign with new sign to display public messaging: $50,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $50,000 (ARPA)

6. Renovate building offices, replacing 20-year-old carpet, baseboards, paint, and associated work in the building services area: $75,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $75,000 (Building Fund)

7. Purchase Village fleet vehicles to replace those that have met their useful life: Ongoing ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $300,000 (General Fund)

8. Purchase of a replacement police boat: $150,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $150,000 (ARPA: $75,000, Waterways Assistance Grant: $75,000)

9. Improve Beach Park, first year of construction for the new design of Beach Park: $2,280,063 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $500,000 (ARPA)

10. Expand Community Center (planning and design), includes an updated pool facility, theater, larger exercise and weight rooms, additional storage, second gymnasium, and new outdoor playgrounds: $20,000,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $150,000 (General Fund)

11. Rehabilitate Village Green bathroom facility with storage capacity: $250,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $250,000 (ARPA)

12. Invest in Virginia Key athletic fields as that land is redeveloped to expand the Village's access to playing fields: $150,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $150,000 (General Fund)

13. Replace playground equipment (under-5 area) of the Village’s playground: $200,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $200,000 (ARPA: $87,500, FRDAP: 112,500)

14. Replace Community Center cardio equipment: $145,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $145,000 (ARPA)

15. Improve KB K-8 athletic field park with re-sodding and re-grading: $75,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $75,000 (General Funds)

16. Replace Village Green recreation equipment and surface the area with an appropriate and safe surface: $200,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $200,000 (ARPA)

17. Improve public art with major repairs, renovations and new installations throughout the Village: Ongoing ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $471,559 (ARPA)

18. Install Village-wide security and surveillance system, including the foundational network infrastructure and first set of security cameras: $536,250 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $300,000 (General Fund: $75,000, ARPA: $75,000, Forfeiture Fund: $150,000)

19. Design K-8 School Central Stormwater Basin (Zone 1): $33,208,130 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $1,511,000 (EPA STAG Community Grant: $500,000, Stormwater Revenue Fund: $125,000, Resilient Florida Grant: $886,000)

20. Formulate and promote Resilient & Sustainable Infrastructure Integration & Implementation Plan with professional services for development, including shoreline protection, utility undergrounding, stormwater infrastructure improvements, and raising roadways: $1,870,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $1,220,000 (Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund: $870,000, Resilient Florida Grant: $350,000)

21. Underground electrical and telecom utilities Capital Improvement Program: $13,000,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $500,000 (General Obligation Bond)

22. Conduct USACE Back Bay and Beach Feasibility Study by U.S. Army Corp of Engineers on Village’s vulnerability from Biscayne Bay inundation and oceanside beach erosion: $4,720,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $400,000 (US Army Corps of Engineers)

23. Resilient Infrastructure Program and Construction Management professional services agreement. Proposed allocation: $350,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $350,000 (General Obligation Bond)

24. Improve West Heather Drive roadway, and stormwater system reconstruction of a portion of West Heather Drive, including roadway grading, drainage, landscaping, curbs & gutters, sidewalks, landscaping, and street lighting: $4,000,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $650,000 (Biscayne Bay Water Quality Grant)

25. Install stormwater pump backup generators (2): $150,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $150,000 (ARPA)

26. Monitor beach and dune renourishment; the final year of a three-year post construction monitoring process as required by FDEP for the 2021 beach and dune renourishment: $200,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $200,000 (General Funds $100,000, Beach Management Assistance Grant: $200,000

27. Procure a mobile generator for pump stations if one becomes inoperable during a flood event: $86,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $86,000 (ARPA)

28. Improve Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive; design and construction of improvements on Crandon Boulevard, including reconfiguring intersections, signal optimization, updating regulatory signage, repositioning Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, implementing leading pedestrian intervals, curb bump-outs, street lighting improvements, and separated green bicycle lanes, among others: $2,057,200 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $457,342 (Road Impact Fee: $450,000, Special Revenue Fund: $7,342)

29. Reconstruct traffic circles, and mill and repave Harbor Drive roadway pavers; design and reconstruction of traffic circle at Harbor Drive and West Heather, Harbor Drive and Harbor Drive and West Mashta Drive to improve safe traffic mobility: $2,675,886 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $2,675,886 (Road Impact Fee)

30. Mill and repave West Mashta Drive to maintain the road's condition: $538,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $538,000 (Road Impact Fee)

31. Repave roadways Village-wide; first phase of full replacement of all roadway pavers: $2,605,661 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $471,559 (ARPA)

32. Construct beach access path at Island House; construction of public beach access at the Sands condominium: $150,000 ... FY23 Proposed Allocation: $150,000 (ARPA: $90,000, Coastal Partnerships Initiative: $60,000)