Key Biscayne’s Diver's Paradise shows scuba diving can heal the ocean

The U.S. has assigned "top predator” status to invasive lionfish — a fish that can harm the ecological balance in coral reefs and disrupt the natural order of our oceans. Labeled as an ecological terror by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which oversees oceans, fisheries, climate and weather.

With sizes between 5 to 18 inches in length and poisonous, long dorsal spines, these brown, maroon and white-striped fish are native to the Indo-Pacific region. NOAA confirmed lionfish sightings from New York to Bermuda and believes this popular ornamental fish was released intentionally into the Atlantic as early as 1985.

On the local level, there are conservationists who combat the invader. Diver's Paradise, a 40-year-old dive center in Key Biscayne, schedules an array of sustainable fishing expeditions and training for committed scuba divers and lionfish hunters. In addition to a well-stocked scuba gear shop, private charters and all levels of scuba instruction, Diver's Paradise has formed an Office of Sustainability that has a two-fold purpose: healing the oceans and healing the community.

"Divers can play a crucial role in bringing the community together with coastal restoration initiatives, sustainable fishing & hunting and the basics of diving education," said Michael Casey, Diver’s Paradise managing director. "We can personally make a difference by bringing balance to ourselves and to the oceans."

Partnering with University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science, Diver's Paradise has fought many sustainability battles. Some include clearing invasive lionfish out of local Miami waters, reef rescue through coral reef planting, an ongoing ecosystem research program and a Waste No Dive™ project that removes trash from the ocean.

"When the individual and the destination come together for a good cause, scuba can heal communities as well as the oceans," Casey said.

