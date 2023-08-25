Just 30 minutes after touching down in New York after a 10-hour flight from France, Ramiro Restrepo was more than eager to pilot a discussion on his passion for horse racing Thursday evening.

The Key Biscayne native and co-owner of this year's Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, is looking forward to Saturday's $1.25 million Travers Stakes race in Saratoga, N.Y., after a week of vicissitudes in which he purchased a "first-round draft pick" in France but also saw his jockey rushed to the Albany Medical Center after a tragic event at the famed track.

Mage will be making his sixth career start Saturday (6:11 p.m. start on Fox TV) in the 154th running of the "Midsummer Derby," and is a 4-1 third favorite in a field of seven 3-year-old horses that includes 7-5 favorite Forte and 5-2 choice Arcangelo running in the first two rail positions.

"I love our (No. 4) position, right in the middle," said Restrepo, noting that the speed is to the outside and the rush will be toward the middle where Mage might have an early step in a straight-line run in the 1¼-mile race. "We couldn't ask for a better draw."

Mage last ran a month ago in the Haskell Stakes, finishing second.

"He's doing well, his training has been phenomenal, he's been honing his skills," Restrepo said. "I think he was a little short on fitness in the Haskell, but he ran great. This time, he's coming in tight and fit."

Tragedy struck during Wednesday's seventh race at the Saratoga track. Burning Bright likely suffered a cardiac attack during the John's Call Stakes, smashing through the inside rail and injuring jockey Luis Saez, Mage's projected rider. He sustained a dislocated right collarbone and a slight fracture in his left wrist. The 6-year-old horse was pronounced dead at the track.

"It's great to hear Luis is OK, and we wish him a speedy recovery," said Restrepo, who was preparing to drive from New York City to the Saratoga Race Course, a track in close proximity to several of his relatives and one where he's only missed seeing the Travers three times in his 45 years.

Frenchman Flavien Prat will step up as Mage's jockey, and he brings plenty of credentials.

"You know when you're lucky when you have a pinch-hit jockey of his caliber," Restrepo said. "He was incredible on Country House in the Derby a couple of years ago (winning in 2019), and he also was on Flightline last year (winning the Breeders' Cup Classic by a record 8¼ lengths)."

The odds already had come out Tuesday, but it's unlikely that the jockey switch will change the numbers.

"Obviously, all factors might play into it, but, in this case, you're replacing one Hall of Famer with another future Hall of Famer," Restrepo said, anticipating no change in his horse's demeanor. "When you're at the highest levels of the game, (a jockey's) Hall of Fame experience and his ability to adapt to a horse are second to none. There's really no drop-off."

To the right of Mage in Post 5 is National Treasure, the Bob Baffert-trained horse (listed at 8-1), which won the Preakness in gate-to-wire fashion ahead of Mage but then finished sixth in the Belmont.

In Mage's five starts, all in the past seven months, he has placed fourth in the Fountain of Youth, second in the Florida Derby, first in the Kentucky Derby, third in the Preakness, and second in the Haskell.

"He's gone from a boy to a man from race to race," Restrepo said during a conference call early this week organized by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association. "Every race, he just becomes so much more professional."

Restrepo, a fifth-generation horseman with family roots in Colombia, knows that paying $290,000 for Mage might have been his best professional move.

But, he's gleaming over his latest purchase (for a client) as a partner with the Marquee Bloodstock Agency in Miami. Spending two weeks in Deauville, France, Restrepo paid $700,000 for what he calls "a first-round draft pick" and the second-most expensive filly at the horse show.

"It's really been a whirlwind since the Derby," he said. "The amazing opportunities that give you a chance to participate on the global stage of horse sales.

"I've participated before, but I guess you could say there was a salary cap involved," he said, jokingly.

"It's just a blessing. I think the horse racing gods are on our side."

Late Saturday afternoon, he'll see if some of that magic continues.

"It's showtime," he said. "We're ready."

The Travers Stakes lineup

1. Forte 7-5

2. Arcangelo 5-2

3. Tapit Trice 12-1

4. Mage 4-1

5. National Treasure 8-1

6. Disarm 8-1

7. Scotland 12-1