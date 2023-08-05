The price of gasoline on the island, normally as much as $1 per gallon higher than off-island prices, has always been a point of interest for residents and this week gas prices on the Key are once again on the rise.

Versión en español

Could the price of gasoline on Key Biscayne reach the records it set back on March 9, 2022.

On that Wednesday, the two gas stations on the corner of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive set a record, selling for $5.39 per gallon for regular and almost $6 dollars for premium – both well above the national average, which on hover around at $4.17 per gallon at that time.

The average price of gasoline in Miami-Dade for this Saturday, August 8, is $3.78, according to the records published by AAA, but in Key Biscayne gas stations are priced at $4.99, a much higher price, forcing many residents to look for off-island options.

At service stations close to Key Biscayne, in Coral Way, the price was $3.89 on Friday, while at a gas station on 17th Ave. and 8th Street, the price of regular gasoline was $3.79.

Miami-Dade has the lowest average prices among the South Florida tri-county area,

In Broward a gallon of regular gasoline has an average price of $3.86 and in Palm Beach County that rises to $3.96, according to AAA.

Even with higher prices, the two counties north of Miami have average prices well below the nearly $5 a gallon charged by those who want to fill up their cars on Key Biscayne.