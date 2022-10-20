Tyler Herro's stock -- and statistics -- are rising as fast as SpaceX launches from Cape Canaveral.

The Miami Heat point guard, a fan favorite since being drafted in the first round three years ago, after a "one-and-done" college appearance at Kentucky, has steadily raised all elements of his game, from minutes played to scoring average.

"I'd like to think that was me behind that," said Andrew Moran, laughing. "I'm just happy to play a part in his journey."

In a sport where feet and inches often play a big role, don't sell Moran's training abilities short.

The 6-foot-1 owner of Miami Hoop School, where he trains NBA players such as Tim Hardaway Jr., James Johnson and Cole Anthony, to name a few, coached Miami's Columbus High to the Class 7A state title last season and led Miami Christian High to a state championship in 2015.

Now, Key Biscayne's youth basketball program of some 200 kids will benefit from Moran's leadership as he recently was selected by the Village Athletic Advisory Board to manage the upcoming season, which starts in November.

Todd Hofferberth, the Village's Parks & Recreation Director, said he knows Moran’s family well.

"His father was a pastor (at the Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church) and we worked frequently together in the past," he said. "Our previous director did an excellent job, but had other family details and was occupied with work, so we thought it'd be a good opportunity to bring in someone new."

Moran, who turned 40 on Tuesday, and who has four kids of his own (but not old enough yet for competitive basketball), is familiar with the Key Biscayne area, having first moved to the island from Houston in 1998. He also is familiar with Miami, where he once was a shooting guard at Coral Gables Senior High on "a decent little team."

"I always had a notion in my mind I would be doing something with basketball," he said, "but I wasn't sure it was going to look like this. I had a dream to make money (as a player), but this is pretty much a blessing, to be training and coaching basketball."

His professional instructions deal strictly with skills, such as shooting, avoiding defenders, passing and dribbling.

Asked how "scientific" the game actually is, Moran laughed.

"It's a little mix," he said. "Analytics certainly helps, but it's how the guy performs on the court (in pressure situations or against defensive schemes) that matters most. It's not always about statistics, but about guys who are winners."

Herro, who last week signed a lucrative contract extension from the Heat worth a reported $130 million over four years, connected on 175 3-point field goals this past season as Miami reached the playoffs, losing to Boston in a wild, seven-game Eastern Conference Finals.

In three seasons, Herro’s statistics have climbed in scoring (from 13.5 to 20.7 points per game), assists (2.2 to 4.0 per game), and field goal percentage (from 42.8 to 44.7). It earned him the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

"What people don't know about him is how much work he puts in," Moran said. "He just went on vacation in Greece and every day he found a gym. That's who he is. He loves the game. I give credit to the players (like him).

"I definitely can't wait until he's an All-Star one day, and I really believe that's going to happen. And he's (getting) a huge paycheck."

Skills trainer par excellence

Moran has been doing just fine himself, traveling across the globe, from Argentina to the Canary Islands, tweaking his Spanish as well as "pre-draft" skills for such players as Trey Murphy III, James Wiseman and Nikola Jovic before their NBA selection night.

In the beginning, Moran said, he would reach out to players. Now, "they find me" after being recommended by others. He teaches in a couple of gyms, one in Kendall near the Tamiami airport and the other at Columbus High. He sometimes even trains on outdoor courts in Coral Gables.

He completed his degree at Florida State University, which is where he developed his passion for training players. He also was the first "I’m Possible" certified skills trainer in Florida. In 2012, he opened his Miami Hoop School.

These days, Moran gets to as many NBA games as he can, but raising four kids often keeps him home reading bedtime stories. His favorite player to watch?

"Steph Curry," he said, "just the style, the way the ball moves on his team, and I love shooting, just love that style. And it's contagious around the league. You'll see how the ball moves (more), shifting from isolation basketball."

It’s a far leap from the NBA, but Moran said bringing his basketball expertise to Key Biscayne is a thrill.

"It's exciting," he said. "I've spent a lot of time there and am looking forward to going back to spend some (more) time with the community."

But, 200 or more kids?

"I have an academy filled with a little over 100 kids and I run summer camp with 100 kids each week, so this won't be a problem."

In other words, just like Tyler Herro's 3-point swish.