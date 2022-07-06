This past Monday, July 4th was a beautiful, sunny day on the island. Funny, I don’t remember many Fourths when it rained a lot. Seems this is the one day of the year that is always sunny and bright. That’s the way it should be.

Especially on Key Biscayne.

This July 4th was the first “back to normal” on the island since the pre-pandemic times of 2019. On this day, when we celebrate the birth of American independence, it also reminds us that in the United States of America we get an opportunity to work toward achieving our dreams, despite all odds and whatever station that we started from in life.

As our reporter Hillard Grossman wrote on the IslanderNews.com July 4th post, “freedom comes in many shapes, sizes, and languages” - and nationalities. Key Biscayne’s “Small Town Americana” type of parade, as Grossman wrote, is rare to see these days.

What is so admirable about Key Biscayne’s parade – this was the 63rd edition of it – is that it is organized by a group of volunteers who are motivated by nothing more than their love for this island community – and their sense of patriotism and respect for what this day means. There is no government entity with a huge budget.

Adding to the uniqueness of this endeavor, the Parade Committee is composed of an eclectic group. Some were born and raised on the island. Others moved here from other countries. It is a group that truly embodies what Key Biscayne – and the United States – is all about.

For one day a year, Key Biscayne residents and hundreds who visit the island for the July 4th festivities, are united by an appreciation for how this country embraces immigrants and turns them into their own.

No matter from where your route to Key Biscayne started – any part of the US, Venezuela, Colombia, England, Spain, Nicaragua, Chile, France, Cuba, or native born – you now get to live, play, work and celebrate freedom in one of the most diverse, vibrant, and energetic communities in the US.

On Monday, I had the opportunity to work at the festivities alongside another incredible group – Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne. It is amazing the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to feed a hungry crowd.

And talk about eclectic? While grilling burgers and hotdogs on Monday, our “pit crew” included people from Argentina, Cuba, Mexico, Russia and one who recently moved to the island from Chicago. What a beautiful experience.

While this kind of diversity might be rare in other parts of the US, it is commonplace on Key Biscayne.

What’s the point of all this? It is a reminder that, naysayers notwithstanding, there is a lot to be thankful for on Key Biscayne and we should all work on carrying this spirit of community, togetherness, inclusion, and appreciation the other 364 days of the year.

We at Islander News were proud to join in Key Biscayne’s festivities. But our happiness was tempered by sadness with the news that a gunman senselessly took the lives of 7-people who were July 4th celebrants in Highland Park, IL. We send our condolences to those affected families.