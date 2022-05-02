It won't quite reach the legendary status of Wimbledon's immaculate grass courts, the hallowed red clay at Roland Garros or the picturesque blue and green surface inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But, consideration is being given to the Key Biscayne Tennis Association courts and complex to become a Florida Heritage Landmark.

If approved in mid-May, it would become the only outright tennis facility added to the list of 987 landmarks designated by the Department of State in either the 30- or 50-year categories.

“We thought it was a cool idea and certainly think we qualify,” said Jon Garito, a former medical device business executive from Long Island, N.Y., and the vice-president and manager of the Key Biscayne Tennis Club for seven years. “It makes sense. We have an interesting past. I think it's a great story ... not just for the marker, but it's great for the community."

Now in its 42nd year in Crandon Park, the public non-profit facility was built by hand with 150 charter member families, in a unique partnership with Dade County, as it was then known.

“Three people -- Eddie Easton, Ed Smith and Helen White -- were the ones behind the project and they wanted to build it on land that was literally a dump for garbage,” said Barbara Schwartz, a KBTA board member for six years. “They went to Dade County Parks and Recreation and said, ‘Look, we'd like to lease this property.’ But, before (the proposal) was to go before Council, they wanted $150,000 in escrow money. They tried to raise the money but came up pretty short. So, Eddie basically wrote a check and they laid out a plan.”

The tennis community, which had been shut out of places to play on the island, except on two hotel courts until guests arrived, "almost literally did all the work themselves -- electrical, plumbing, sprinkler systems, anything that didn't require coding," Schwartz said.

Much of the original groundwork, such as fences, windscreens, storage sheds and the Vernacular architecture of the clubhouse, remains intact.

To this day, even after the initial 10-year lease, the KBTA still pays Miami-Dade County 10% percent of all revenue they generate from the 10 public courts, nine of which are Har-Tru bluish-gray clay. Those come with a cost of about $2,000 a month to replenish each court from the effects of rain and wind blowing in from Biscayne Bay. The centerpiece is a colorful blue and aqua Deco-Turf hard court.

All of the donations and other revenue go back into the association for maintenance and upgrades.

And, should KBTA ever fold, the area would become green space as now written in the Crandon Park Master Plan.

Dedication from the tennis community is what has kept the KBTA flourishing.

Take, for example, John Ravella, an officer with the club, who turned 85 this month.

“We just played two sets. That pales in comparison to all the physical work he does,” said Garito, laughing. “We don't get paid, we just enjoy seeing it prosper. It’s a labor of love of tennis.”

The facility not only attracts Key Biscayne residents, but also players from Brickell, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove, and areas where some condominiums have closed their tennis courts to add new condo buildings.

KBT’s eight designated pros also are a big part of Miami-Dade Inner City Day and Liberty City Kids Day, programs to provide a fun atmosphere for Miami youngsters who might not have access to the sport.

“They bus the kids over here, and it's just an amazing event,” Garito said.

Later this year, KBTA will be teaming up with the First Serve Miami Foundation to help youngsters with social-economic disadvantages and also the Adaptive Tennis program to help those with special needs, so they can enjoy the sport.

When the nearby Crandon Park Tennis Center, with its 13,800-seat stadium court, hosted the Miami Open pro event from 1987-2018, tennis certainly was the talk of the town. But, since the event moved to Hard Rock Stadium, Schwartz has not seen any fall-off.

“All the courts at the condominiums, the Ritz-Carlton, Ocean Club, the Yacht Club ... they’re all busy. I don’t think interest has waned,” she said. “And we have a lovely facility, everyone's amazingly friendly, and we get people from everywhere.”

Five “home” teams, of different levels, compete in the South Florida Women’s Tennis League and, recently, KBTA has become the home courts for MAST Academy’s teams.

Former and current world-class players and legendary coaches frequent the facilities, including former women's No. 1 Aranxta Sanchez-Vicario, who offers lessons about once a month.

“I’ve taken a few clinics with her,” Schwartz said. “Here’s a woman who's world class. We’re lucky to have some people like that. And, she’s a doll.”

Some of the other familiar names who have played on the courts or trained younger players include: Justine Henin, Andy Roddick, Gabriela Sabatini, Matteo Berrettini, Pat Cash, Pablo Arraya, Fernando Verdasco, Gustavo Kuerten and Marcelo Rios. Legendary Hall-of-Fame coach Nick Bollettieri also is a frequent guest, hosting clinics throughout the years.

Marker would be in good company

Of the 987 state-approved markers throughout Florida, 76 of those are in Miami-Dade County, including the U.S. Coast Survey base marker at 1200 Crandon Blvd., which represented the work Thomas Jefferson instituted in 1807, calling for a coastal survey of the entire United States.

Reportedly, there were two base markers, each weighing over 3.5 tons and placed on Key Biscayne in 1855. The south marker had been located 300 feet south of the Cape Florida Lighthouse but disappeared into the sea by 1883 as the shoreline eroded. Parts of it were recovered in 12 feet of water in 1988. The existing north marker is on land within the Crandon Park Golf Course.

Other Florida historic markers in Miami-Dade County, represented by the dark blue, cast aluminum signs with white lettering, include the area where Bobby Maduro Miami Stadium once stood on NW 10th Avenue and NW 23rd Street before the former spring home of the Baltimore Orioles, and even the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, was razed in 2001.

Also honored by the state is Virginia Key Beach State Park, with its abundance of history during the era of segregation; the Cape Florida Lighthouse, which was built in 1825 and is the oldest structure in the county; the home of author and environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Stewart Avenue in Miami; and in Hialeah, a site marking Amelia Earhart’s final takeoff at the former location of Miami Municipal Airport, where she intended to fly around the world at the equator but never made it.

Several other popular areas in the county also are among the designated landmarks, including the Port of Miami; the NW 36th Street Bridge; the Coconut Grove Library; the Lemon City train station; the Collins Avenue waterfront architectural district; the Coral Gables Golf and Country Club; and a marker to remember the Greater Miami Hurricane of 1926, which resulted in more than 370 deaths and left more than 25,000 people homeless.

A comprehensive report on the Key Biscayne Tennis Association was written and developed by Laura Weinstein-Berman, a licensed architect and founder of Miami Beach-based LW Associates, Inc. and an advocate in civic engagement for historic preservation.

In the letter to the Historic Landmark committee, which meets May 19, she wrote, in part: “This property appears eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places under Criterion A for its association with the community development of the popularity and accessibility of tennis in Key Biscayne and the social and humanitarian function of the Key Biscayne Tennis Association within the wider South Florida athletic community, and Criterion C in the area of architecture as an intact example of its style.”

She went on to say: “Built to promote the sport of tennis, (the facility) was open to anyone without bias of race, color, creed, national origin, sex, or age, and courts were open to the public. ... With a grassroots ‘by the people, for the people’ approach, the KBTA is a symbol of the efforts of Key Biscayne residents who persevered to make access to tennis attainable for future generations.

A community-based organization with a philanthropic mission, KBTA hosts two annual tournaments: the All Island, which began in 1981, and the F’all Island, which began in 2005. Both bring over 400 players from Key Biscayne and beyond.

The inaugural mixed doubles event honoring the late Dick McGill and Father Bob Libby, and hosted by the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, was to be held at the facility this past Saturday but weather caused postponement to May 7. The tournament was to raise funds for Food for the Poor, a charity both men were active in to help those in Haiti after natural disasters.

Five of the clay courts are being resurfaced this year, which will require between 30 and 50 tons of clay. New LED lighting was installed last year on the four lighted courts

Garito, who is going on his 14th year as a Key Biscayne resident, takes managing the operations all in stride.

"”I love being out on the courts; I play every day,” he said. “Look, I had my own successful business for 37 years, and I had 200 people under me. Compared to that ... this is a piece of cake.”

And that sounds like a perfect way to celebrate a slice of Florida history.