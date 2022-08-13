For over 60 years, the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving high school seniors, most recently to Emma Dominguez-Hardie, who is graduating from Coral Gables High.

This commitment to scholastic excellence is made possible by the hard work, creativity and generosity of club members, as well as the support of their efforts by island residents. By the look at their event calendar, incoming club President Ivette Yrizarry is planning to take things up a notch.

“We expect a very busy and fruitful year,” said Yrizarry, citing several of the events – traditional favorites like the annual Fashion Show and Valentine’s Day Brunch, plus new events like the “Welcome Back Snowbirds” social at The Cleat and a Monte Carlo Casino Night.

For more information, email Ivette Yrizarry at kawama18@aol.com or Mayra Mesa at Maycatmesa@yahoo.com

The complete calendar as follows: