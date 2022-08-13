For over 60 years, the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving high school seniors, most recently to Emma Dominguez-Hardie, who is graduating from Coral Gables High.
This commitment to scholastic excellence is made possible by the hard work, creativity and generosity of club members, as well as the support of their efforts by island residents. By the look at their event calendar, incoming club President Ivette Yrizarry is planning to take things up a notch.
“We expect a very busy and fruitful year,” said Yrizarry, citing several of the events – traditional favorites like the annual Fashion Show and Valentine’s Day Brunch, plus new events like the “Welcome Back Snowbirds” social at The Cleat and a Monte Carlo Casino Night.
For more information, email Ivette Yrizarry at kawama18@aol.com or Mayra Mesa at Maycatmesa@yahoo.com
The complete calendar as follows:
- Sept. 13 - Board of Trustees Installation and New Members Welcome. Key Biscayne Yacht Club
- Oct. 18- PotLuck and Fashion Show by Menocento at Casa Del Mar
- Nov. 15 - Welcome Back Snowbirds at The Cleat inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
- Dec. 15 - Night of Music with local singer and entertainer Horacio Raveira at Village Hall by the Turtle Fountain
- Jan. 17 - Bunko Night at St. Christopher Church
- Feb. 14 - Valentine’s Day Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne 10 a.m.
- March 11 - Monte Carlo Casino Night at Fairways on The Key in the Crandon Park Golf Course
- April 22 - Annual Luncheon and Board of Trustees Election at the KB Yacht Club
- May 13 - Presentation of Scholarship and Charitable Organizations Board of Trustees Installation, Location TBD