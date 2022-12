To raise money for their scholarship fund, the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club is holding an event featuring Bunko – a simple, fast-moving game played with dice. The event will be held in St. Christopher’s parish hall at 5:30 p.m. January 14. The entry fee for the game, a pasta dinner and wine is $50.

Seating is limited. For a reservation, contact Dottie Delaney at (305) 877-0721.