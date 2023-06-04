Key Biscayne Women’s Club award scholarships to four deserving students

At a luncheon meeting of the Key Biscayne Woman's Club earlier this month at the Links, Club President Ivette Yrizarry presented the 2023 Scholarship Awards to four deserving students.

Since 1958, the KBWC has provided scholarships to over 170 students. The four scholarship winners graduating from MAST Academy are: Anabella Lourdes D'Ottone, Eliana Sian DeLuca, Sebastian Andres Curiel, and Violetta Maria Krossler.

The scholarships are possible because of the donations from United Capital Markets Inc./John Devaney, Doris E. Nemtzow, The Northern Trust Co, Key Biscayne Community Foundation, First Horizon Bank, Florida First Capital/Fausto & Alina Gomez, Robert and Dottie C. Meadro, Steve Williamson & Noris Del Valle.

Islander News asked each scholarship winner to provide a brief statement reflecting on their honor.

Violeta Krossler: I am very grateful for this award! Thank you so much to the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club for this honor! I plan to study psychology to one day make a difference in people’s lives!

Anabella D’Ottone: I am very grateful to the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club for the financial support they have given me to pursue my academic goals. I am so honored to have received the award. With their scholarship, I hope to pursue an education in occupational and speech therapy.”

Sebastian Curiel: I am extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to advance in my academic career (he will be studying International Affairs at Northeastern University). A huge thank you to the KBWC for making this all possible.

Eliana De Luca: When I got the call I had won this scholarship I was shocked since it was my first scholarship to have ever won. I am so thankful to have been given this scholarship and I am going to use it for my studies at the University of Florida, where I will be … on a pre-med track. I want to thank everyone that has helped and pushed me to achieve more than I thought possible. I feel so grateful that the Women’s Club chose me to receive one of the scholarships and I will put it to good use!

Also happening at the Woman’s Club meeting, Village Manager Steve Williamson presided over the installation of new board members.