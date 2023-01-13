Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle fundraiser to benefit programs serving women and children in need

The Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle (KBWGC) is currently reviewing grant proposals from 10 organizations that serve women and children in need in Miami-Dade County, aiming to find the groups whose projects will receive 2023 funding.

The grants awarded are for specific items vital to the group’s programs, such as food, shelter, musical instruments, transportation, books, sports equipment, computers and tablets, or supplies to build a community garden..

In the 15 years since its founding, KBWGC has funded 46 charitable organizations, some multiple times, and has given away over $300,000 in grants.

One of the group’s with a particularly attractive application is the Urban Oasis Project. The Project makes fresh local food accessible to those in need. They create and manage farm markets and double the value of SNAP (food stamps) benefits. They also plant gardens for low-income families as a step toward food security.

Since the pandemic they have run a program called Project Maracuya, which gives away free food boxes containing items grown by local farmers to families in need. In this way, they are not only feeding those in hunger but also improving the living conditions and incomes of local farmers.

Each year, The Giving Circle holds a luncheon to raise funds for the grant program. This year’s luncheon is February 28 at the Ocean Club’s Palm Court. The event will include live music, short presentations from other 2023 grantees about the specific program for which they will use the grant money. The public is invited to attend the luncheon, and donations are accepted even if you can not attend.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.kbcf.org/givingcircle or send questions to info@keybiscaynefoundation.org. You may also register by calling (305) 361-2770. You can pay by credit card or by writing a check to the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle, sending it to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, 240 Crandon Blvd, Suite 180, Key Biscayne 33149.

All donations are fully tax deductible.