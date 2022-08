The final win came against Orange County by a 3-2 count. The Key Biscayne Women's Team will now be representing Florida in the National Championship Tournament in Scottsdale on October 14-17.

Team members are: Yamila Porras-Captain, Aneta Kulesza, Luli, Pena, Alexa Gillani, Kristin Stroleny, Elimer Gonzalez, Grace Mead, Isabella Ratti, Jai Varadarai, Stacie Gray, Maria Nunez, Carla Conde, Julieta Peralta and Silvana Larrarte.