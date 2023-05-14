Key Biscayner Linda Manla shares memories of Scott’s Village clothing store

Key Biscayne today boasts many wonderful stores and restaurants. One need not venture far to find a tasty empanada, a bag of specialty pet food, the latest model cell phone, or a cafe latte made with almond milk.

But what were our shopping centers like 50 or 60 years ago? Ask any oldtimer and you are sure to get some answers.

“I remember buying 45 rpm records at Thompson’s Appliances,” some might say. Or, “the Five-and-Dime sold everything from sewing notions to school supplies to candy bars.” And what Key Biscayne youngster wasn’t shod at Jeff Krell’s Key Bootery?

For nearly 40 years, Linda Flowers Manla and her family sold clothing for women, men and children at Scott’s Village. “We sold a little bit of everything,” recalls Linda with a smile. “From sequined evening wear to blouses to pants, we carried it.”

Linda’s parents, Scott and Bennie Flowers, opened Scott’s Village in 1964 in retail space on Crandon Boulevard now occupied by Key Pharmacy. In choosing the name for their store, the Flowers family wanted to retain part of the name of the store that was previously located there, “The Village Place.” So Scott’s Village was born.

Two years after Scott’s Village opened, Hurricane Betsy caused widespread flooding on the Key. Linda recalls 22 inches of water in their store. Despite having done their best to prepare for the storm — including folding hanging pants legs up over the top of the clothing rack — they still suffered quite a bit of damage. “It was a mess,” says Linda. “The dye from blue clothing ran onto red clothing — we ended up with lots of purple things.”

Thanks to a government loan, the Flowers family was able to put the pieces back together and stay in business.

Linda recalls the sense of camaraderie amongst Key merchants. “We were all good friends. We didn’t tread on each other’s toes. If Burns Menswear or Key Bana carried a particular line of clothing, we would steer clear of that line so as not to compete.”

They also kept track of what their regular customers bought. “If we knew one customer had purchased a particular blouse to wear to an event at the Yacht Club, we’d direct other customers to something different. We didn’t want them showing up wearing the same thing!”

Scott’s also catered to visitors. Guests at the Key Biscayne Hotel could charge purchases to their room. “We didn’t even ask to see a room key,” says Linda. “We just assumed everyone was honest.” At the end of each day, local merchants would line up at the hotel to collect their money.

Linda recalls that Pat Nixon was a great customer. “She liked a particular brand of tropical print dress, so we kept them in stock for her.”

One time Paul Newman came in looking for a baseball shirt. “We didn’t have any,” says Linda, “so I got on the phone and started calling around until we found some. Unfortunately Paul Newman never came back to buy one.”

In the early 1980s, the Flowers family opened a swimwear store just down the block from Scott’s Village. Linda and her sister, Scottie, took to calling it “The Other Place” and the name stuck. They sold bathing suits for $15 or $20 that today cost $150.

But even then the retail market was changing. The William Powell Bridge opened in 1985, replacing the Rickenbacker Causeway’s drawbridge and making it easier for Key residents to get to the mainland. And soon big box stores were popping up.

“We saw the writing on the wall,” says Linda. Scott’s Village closed in 2002, followed by The Other Place a couple of years later.

Linda now has a studio in her Key Biscayne home, where she sews dolls, quilts and all kinds of things. She donates most of the items she makes. Two years in a row, she sewed 100 dresses and had them delivered to an orphanage in Haiti. She treasures the photo album of her handiwork and the smiling recipients.

