As soon as the poll opened Election Day, and through early afternoon,island residents have been streaming to the Key Biscayne Community Center to cast their votes.

Omar Pousa and his wife, Cecilia Alvarez-Pousa, were one of the first ones to arrive shortly before the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. “Everything was very calm and organized,” Sousa told Islander News.

As of 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1,066 Key Biscayne registered voters had cast a ballot in person at the Community Center polling location.

In total, 4,046 people, or 49.6 percent of the island’s 8,152 registered voters, have cast their ballots in the election – including 1,826 by mail and 1,154 having voted during the early voting person, which ended Sunday. according to data from the Miami-Dade County Elections Department.

With just over four hours to go, turnout for the heated election, which includes the selection of the new mayor and three Council members, as well as seven Charter Amendments, today's vote total has already surpassed the August primary turnout of 3,084 - or 38 percent - of the Village's registered voters.