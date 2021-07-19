Key Biscayne’s healthy dining options to get the week off on the right foot! Enjoy our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offerings.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Monday, July 19, 2021

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

This Monday, we are featuring our healthy and delicious Tuna Tataki

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Or enjoy our Week Kick-Off special. Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - 10.99-loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

We are open for indoor dining with social-distancing table set-up, Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

32 Degrees by MG

Fresh-Frozen Gourmet Meals Delivered

We take the effort and hassle out of mealtime. Our meals are fresh, fast, and easy. They go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less.

All meals are made fresh with no additives and preservatives. Our packaging technology ensures that your meal will stay good in your freezer for up to 12 months.

To learn more, click here. To place an order click here

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Corner Coffee and Pantry

Now open and offering delivery!!!

Get the week off to a healthy start with our incredible HULK Smoothie!

Did you know you do not have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy the best Italian Coffee on the island?

Delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Get your week off to a healthy start by trying one of our delicious salad, like our Citrus Chicken Salad! !

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

La Scala

Happy Monday! Your first dinner of the work-week should be La Scala-Special! Select something delicious from our full menu, perhaps a light carpaccio?

Open to Dine-In with social distancing table set-up, limited outdoor dining and Takeout.

And come in and say hello to Chandra and the entire team.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their indoor dining room, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout).

Counting calories? Try our octopus carpaccio! Healthy and delicious. Visit Costa Med for something delicious and healthy to start your week! ⁠

Place your order online, click here!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Pick any green from our fresh vegetables and watch us juice it into something delicious, colorful and healthy! Visit our juice bar this Monday

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Lentil / Broccoli Cheddar

Main Course: London Broil / Chicken Spinach / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Carbonara

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Roasted Eggplant / Pepper Wedges Potato

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Open today 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kazumi

Call or join us for our Mini Spicy Tuna Tartar, on Special for today! Enjoy

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Our modern Japanese fusion menu offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sunday

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers! Confident we have your favorite combination!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Go “meatless” this Monday with our Veggie Burger.

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

We serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open from Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online, click here

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Open Seas Cafe

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting… at OpenSeas Cafe, you will be pampered with delectable offerings from Caribbean dishes to our local favorites.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service.

On this Monday, try our delicious Shrimp ceviche, a light Monday option

Try our signature conch fritters or our renowned fish tacos for a treat you won’t forget. Our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (305) 606-5288 for more information or order. Visit us online by clicking here.

Sake Room

Start the week in style with our Salmon Tartare or enjoy a superb lunch and save with our new Lunch menu with entries starting at $10.99

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious lunch from our Special Lunch-Menu, starting at $10.99

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

The place on the island for Fresh Ready-to-Cook Homemade Pastas & Salsas

We are very excited to share our homemade authentic pastas that are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. Enjoy our delicious Novecento pastas from the comfort of your own kitchen. See prices below:

FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

- ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

- RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Order today!

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Try our unique, delicious take on ceviche this Monday

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

Located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for indoor dining room, with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout and delivery).

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering, either online by clicking here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Now open Mondays

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations suggested!

This Monday, go healthy with our incredible octopus salad

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

