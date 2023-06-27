Key Challenge honors students and teachers for winning projects

The annual Key Challenge, an island-wide initiative directed at increasing student’s appreciation and knowledge of the island’s natural resources, recently recognized the winners of the 2023 challenge.
During a ceremony held by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, all the aspiring scientists who won their categories were showcased. This year’s theme was “Water Quality,” which inspired various environmental projects.
The Key Challenge is part of the Foundation’s Citizen Scientist Project, and also receives part of its sponsorship from the Village of Key Biscayne. The Challenge’s main focus is to increase youth appreciation and knowledge of Key Biscayne’s environment and natural resources.
Offering four subjects for applicants to participate in – art, writing, informatics, and science – the Challenge also includes individual and/or group challenges open to a variety of grade levels.
Participating schools on the island were: KB Community Church Day School, KB Presbyterian School, St. Chrisopher's, KB K-8 Center, and MAST Academy.
PREK/K/1ST GRADES
2-D/3-D Creation
1st | Ms. Kim’s Art Class 1 & Art Class 2
2nd | Leila Rege-Turo
3rd | Ms. Vanessa’s & Ms. Lotty’s Nemo Class
Book
1st | Miss Mary’s Scooby Doo Class
2nd | Ms. Defne & Ms. Noel’s Kindergarten Class
3rd | Ms. Rosana & Ms. Marcella’s Pre-K4 Class
Photography / ZIPodes
1st | Alvaro Serramia Porta
2nd | Santiago Fernandez & Gabriel Ramos Vega
3rd | Daniel Moura
4TH/5TH GRADES
2-D/3-D Mixed Media Map
1st | Francisca San Martin, Carolina Renelli, Julia Guimaraes, and Victoria Cuellar
2nd | Dakota Hock
3rd | Rodrigo Pauly
Science Project
1st | Juan Venecia
2nd | Guillermo Amescua
3rd | Lucas Rincon
Photography / ZIPodes
1st | Victoria Cuellar
2nd | Phelps Granier
3rd | Clara Sanchez
2ND/3RD GRADES
2-D/3-D Creation
1st | Siena Xacur
2nd | Roberto Amescua
3rd | Ava Lewis Levin
Species Description
1st | Cristobal Aguilar
2nd | Juan Martin Orozco
3rd | Sofia Angel Ramirez
Photography / ZIPodes
1st | Alexander Teixeira
6TH/7TH/8TH GRADES
Coloring Book
1st | Julia Lenci & Alejandro Loayza
2nd | Lucia Salas & Anabella Oletta, and Rocío Giesso & Alessandro Langhoff
3rd | Cristobal Vargas & Yair Weinstein, and Camilla Courtaux & Ada Vega
Sculpture
1st | Sara Berkowitz
2nd | Federico Riojas, Nicola Ibrichimov, & Mikel Goris
3rd | Lucia Ramirez & Alico Suaya
Photography / ZIPodes
1st | Yair Weinstein
2nd | Giana Rive & Anabella Mazzotta
3rd | Anabella Oletta & Violeta Fauciana
Water Quality PSA Video
1st | Nicole Carnaran, Tais Syfer Rolim Sofia Tavormina, & Julia Bonfiglioli
2nd | Sara Berkowitz, Mia Davey, Ada Vega, & Camille Courtaux
3rd | Stanislao Perez, Lucas Martinez Maximus Rosenow, & Marco Cavallero
For more information about the Key Challenge, please visit keychallenge.org or call (305) 361-2770.