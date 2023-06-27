Key Challenge honors students and teachers for winning projects

Key Challenge winners Sara Berkowitz, Mia Davey, and Ada Vega holding their award certificates.

 Instagram / @kbcfoundation
IMG_3657.jpg

A young Key Challenge winner smiling and holding their work.

The annual Key Challenge, an island-wide initiative directed at increasing student’s appreciation and knowledge of the island’s natural resources, recently recognized the winners of the 2023 challenge.

During a ceremony held by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, all the aspiring scientists who won their categories were showcased. This year’s theme was “Water Quality,” which inspired various environmental projects.

IMG_3661.jpg

Three young Key Challenge winners holding their award in front of their winning piece.

The Key Challenge is part of the Foundation’s Citizen Scientist Project, and also receives part of its sponsorship from the Village of Key Biscayne. The Challenge’s main focus is to increase youth appreciation and knowledge of Key Biscayne’s environment and natural resources.

Offering four subjects for applicants to participate in – art, writing, informatics, and science – the Challenge also includes individual and/or group challenges open to a variety of grade levels.

Participating schools on the island were: KB Community Church Day School, KB Presbyterian School, St. Chrisopher's, KB K-8 Center, and MAST Academy.

PREK/K/1ST GRADES

2-D/3-D Creation

1st | Ms. Kim’s Art Class 1 & Art Class 2

IMG_3666.jpg

Ms. Kim holding her class' winning certificates.

2nd | Leila Rege-Turo

3rd | Ms. Vanessa’s & Ms. Lotty’s Nemo Class

Book

1st | Miss Mary’s Scooby Doo Class

2nd | Ms. Defne & Ms. Noel’s Kindergarten Class

IMG_3663.jpg

Ms. Defne & Ms. Noel holding the certificate won by their kindergarten class.

3rd | Ms. Rosana & Ms. Marcella’s Pre-K4 Class

IMG_3665.jpg

Ms. Rosana and Ms. Marcella with a young student holding a winning certificate.

Photography / ZIPodes

1st | Alvaro Serramia Porta

2nd | Santiago Fernandez & Gabriel Ramos Vega

3rd | Daniel Moura

4TH/5TH GRADES

2-D/3-D Mixed Media Map

1st | Francisca San Martin, Carolina Renelli, Julia Guimaraes, and Victoria Cuellar

IMG_3664.jpg

Key Challenge winners Carolina Renelli, Francisca San Martin, and Victoria Cuellar holding their award certificates.

2nd | Dakota Hock

3rd | Rodrigo Pauly

Science Project

IMG_3667.jpg

One of the winning Key Challenge pieces, titled "What are we doing to our paradise?"

1st | Juan Venecia

2nd | Guillermo Amescua

3rd | Lucas Rincon

Photography / ZIPodes

1st | Victoria Cuellar

2nd | Phelps Granier

3rd | Clara Sanchez

2ND/3RD GRADES

2-D/3-D Creation

1st | Siena Xacur

2nd | Roberto Amescua

IMG_3658.jpg

Key Challenge winner Roberto Amescua holding an award certificate.

3rd | Ava Lewis Levin

Species Description

1st | Cristobal Aguilar

2nd | Juan Martin Orozco

3rd | Sofia Angel Ramirez

Photography / ZIPodes

1st | Alexander Teixeira

6TH/7TH/8TH GRADES

Coloring Book

1st | Julia Lenci & Alejandro Loayza

2nd | Lucia Salas & Anabella Oletta, and Rocío Giesso & Alessandro Langhoff

IMG_3662.jpg

Key Challenge winners Lucia Salas and Anabella Oletta holding their certificates.

3rd | Cristobal Vargas & Yair Weinstein, and Camilla Courtaux & Ada Vega

Sculpture

1st | Sara Berkowitz

2nd | Federico Riojas, Nicola Ibrichimov, & Mikel Goris

3rd | Lucia Ramirez & Alico Suaya

Photography / ZIPodes

1st | Yair Weinstein

2nd | Giana Rive & Anabella Mazzotta

3rd | Anabella Oletta & Violeta Fauciana

Water Quality PSA Video

1st | Nicole Carnaran, Tais Syfer Rolim Sofia Tavormina, & Julia Bonfiglioli

2nd | Sara Berkowitz, Mia Davey, Ada Vega, & Camille Courtaux

3rd | Stanislao Perez, Lucas Martinez Maximus Rosenow, & Marco Cavallero

For more information about the Key Challenge, please visit keychallenge.org or call (305) 361-2770.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you