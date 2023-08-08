Key Colony’s dangerous sidewalk hazard

Dear editor,

Who has not walked, run or biked on Crandon Boulevard toward the entrance of Key Colony and had to swerve away from the pointy, invasive and dangerous bamboo?

Those bamboo sticks are cut in such a way that if someone collides with them, they may get seriously damaged.

How much does it take to get a saw and cut those dead bamboo trees? In any other situation, the city would charge taxes for using public space.

This is a clear sign of laziness and disrespect toward our community. Key Colony should be fined if they do not cut these within a week. It is outrageous and highly dangerous.

Hopefully someone will take action.

Mario Baum