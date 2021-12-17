Key Pharmacy is a multi-generational family-owned island institution with a bright future ahead

“Are you in the store?” If you grow up in the Port family, getting asked this question becomes second nature – and it is something that Dana Stettin and Maxwell Stettin, daughter and grandson of Key Pharmacy founder Mark Port, are used to.

For many who start a family business, the dream is to have it stay in the family for generations to come. That is the case in Key Pharmacy, where four generations have played meaningful roles in building the business into a community institution (not just a place to pick up prescriptions).

“I’ve worked in the family since I was 16,” says Dana, smiling, and then noting that she took time for college before returning to the store. “I then took time off to raise three kids, with a promise to my father that once Maxwell, the youngest, went off to college, (I) would return full time.”

“I know how important this is to my father,” she said. “This business was built on hard work. My father worked seven days a week and had a whatever-it-takes mindset, which has been passed on to us.”

Dana said their customers mean everything to the family. “This is a special island and Key Pharmacy is a unique and special place where we’ve known all the people for years and have worked diligently to earn their trust.They know we are taking care of their health care needs.”

Maxwell, who graduated from the University of Denver in June and now has his pharmacists license, said working in the family business is something he “always wanted to do.”

“He knew that it was his future,” chimes in Dana.

“I’m overjoyed,” said Maxwell, adding that he enjoys working the front end the most; “I like to impact the experience (for our customers) and offer that personal touch.”

An enduring commitment to the store’s employees is something both Dana and Maxwell are determined to continue. “We have some loyal employees who have been with us for years,” says Dana, rattling off their names and time with the Port family business:

“Henry started with my father in New York and followed him here. Alex has been with us for 20 years and his son now works at the pharmacy. Alfredo has been here for 15 years. Acelia, our assistant manager, (for) five years.”

Both Maxwell and Dana mentioned Juana Romero, who started at the pharmacy 28 years ago and has a keen understanding of the product selection in the store’s “front end.”

Dana said this longevity ensures employees deliver the key element of their success: “Customer service.”

“During the pandemic, we saw our customers wanting to take care of themselves from the inside, starting with vitamins and then looking for self-care, creams, serums. They were looking to pamper themselves,” says Dana. “That forced us to pivot, focus on cosmetics and enhance our product offering.”

As for Maxwell, he looks forward to continuing the family’s legacy of service to island residents. “This place represents a lifetime of work. It’s now my time.”

Key Pharmacy is located in the Winn Dixie Plaza, at 614 Crandon Blvd., next to Novecento. You can reach them at (305) 361-5445