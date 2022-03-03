Key pioneer Dick Vernon reminisces during an island tour

At the age of 90, after living and working on Key Biscayne for nearly 70 years, Dick Vernon is an institution. He is likely one of the few people still around to have witnessed World War I flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker wave to the crowd during the festivities marking the 1947 grand opening of the Causeway linking the Key to the mainland.

With a full head of white hair, Dick Vernon cuts a handsome figure. He is a happy and gregarious man, full of optimism – a veritable treasure trove of stories. If you lived on the Key during the 1960’s or 70’s and did business with Key Biscayne Savings & Loan, had a prescription filled at Vernon’s Drugs, attended Lions Club meetings, were a member of the Chamber of Commerce, or spent any time at the Beach Club, you surely remember Dick Vernon. He served as president of all of those.

Ordinary towns all across America have their own versions of Dick Vernon. But due to the remarkable history of our island and the outsized role the Key has played on the world stage, Dick’s life has been anything but ordinary.

He played golf with Bill Baggs, went boating with Bebe Rebozo, and rubbed shoulders with President Nixon. His drug store carried Joy perfume – expensive at $75 for a small bottle – just so Mrs. Rickenbacker could use it as an air freshener for her villa. Yet he remembers the names of the people who worked for him at the store and the kids who came in to spend their allowance money on comic books and milkshakes.

Dick grew up in Coral Gables with his parents Harry Sr. and Lucille, and his brother and sister, Harry Jr., and Barbara. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, including three in Korea. While home on leave in 1950, he and his father drove out to the Key to see the shopping center being staked out where their sundries shop would soon be built. The store was originally located closer to where Winn Dixie sits now but later moved south to the corner of Crandon and Westwood. Artisan Kitchen & Bar is there now.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Vernon’s to the Key community in the early days.

After opening in 1951, Vernon’s quickly became the island’s main gathering place. It had the Key’s first telephone, a U.S. post office substation, and a beloved soda fountain that served hot coffee and breakfast in the morning and legendary burgers for lunch, washed down with cold cherry cokes.

“Everyone had their usual spot at the counter,” explained Dick, “and they knew not to sit on someone else’s stool.”

In 1953, Dr. John Handwerker, the Key’s first doctor, convinced Harry Sr. to add a pharmacy to the store. Locals were tired of having to wait for prescriptions to be delivered from Coral Way.

When Dick got out of the Navy, he met Jane, who was working at Vernon’s, and the two soon married. He enrolled in classes at the University of Miami on the GI Bill and tended bar in the evenings at the Key Rendezvous with his friend Harry Tellam. When he learned his dad was paying the pharmacist a then-generous salary of $4 per hour, Dick enrolled in pharmacy school at the University of Florida and returned to take over the job.

Vernon’s stayed in business for over 40 years until – at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, 1994 – its doors closed for the last time. That was the end of an era, but even in retirement Dick keeps plenty busy.

He starts most mornings by taking his golf cart for a spin around the island. Last week, he kindly invited us to ride along. First stop was No Name Harbor in Bill Baggs State Park, where he likes to count the sailboats. That morning he counted 11 boats, down from a high of 22 the week before.

Next stop was the lighthouse. He pointed to a sign showing how the area would have been developed were it not for Bill Baggs’ tireless efforts to preserve the land as a park. A passing tourist inquired about the abandoned-looking structures out in the Bay. “That’s Stiltsville,” he explained. “There used to be 28 houses out there but now there are only 6. The seventh burned down last year.” He is a font of knowledge.

Then we headed towards Mashta Island. He pretty much knows who lived where, even though most of the original houses were razed long ago. He drove us by the lot on Island Drive where his parents lived after relocating from their first house on West Mashta Drive. He pointed out where the general manager of the Key Biscayne Hotel lived and the house on the corner of South Mashta Drive where sportscasting legend Red Barber lived. He showed us where Fulton Ivey had a ramp for his seaplane.

Near the site of the Nixon compound, he pointed to the helipad behind what used to be Helen Carter’s house. “Mrs. Carter told the Secret Service they could build the helipad there even though it blocked her view,” he said. “She was patriotic.”

Mid-morning, his phone rang. His daughter-in-law, Thania, was calling to remind him to stop by to pick up dinner. Thania is married to Dick’s son, Robert; they are local real estate agents and he is a former mayor of Key Biscayne. Dick’s daughter, Debi, also lives on the Key. She recently retired after teaching at St. Agnes Academy for 30 years.

The tour could have lasted all day, but at 11 o’clock it was time for Dick to head toward the Beach Club to smoke a cigar – a daily indulgence. But before we parted ways he had time for one last story.

“It was the early 70’s and Nixon was in office. I was on the beach with some friends near the Key Biscayne Hotel when I noticed Bebe [Rebozo] standing next to the president, waving me over. Oh great, I thought — the President of the United States probably wants my advice on the economy again!”

Only on Key Biscayne.