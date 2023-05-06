Thinking about placing a wager on today's 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?

How about betting on one with a Key Biscayne connection, a part owner of Mage, a 15-1 contender by ESPN analysts in the Run for the Roses?

Ramiro Restrepo, 44, a home-grown "Key Rat" and a 2000 University of Miami graduate, is one of a group of five owners of Mage, a 3-year-old colt which he and his training partner's son purchased for $290,000 as a 2-year-old in training.

Mage, in the No. 8 post, shares the sixth favorite slot among the 18 entrants for the 1¼-mile race, which is expected to start at 6:57 p.m. on NBC.

Forte had been the 3-1 early favorite but scratched early Saturday. In the April 1 Florida Derby, Mage came within a length of upsetting the 2-year-old champion.

Earlier this year, Mage won his Jan. 28 debut at Gulfstream Park and placed fourth in the March 4 Fountain of Youth Stakes.

South Florida-based Gustavo Delgado and his son, Gustavo Jr., have helped put Mage in contention in such a short time.

The jockey will be Hall of Fame veteran and four-time Eclipse Award winner Javier Castellano, wearing blue racing silks and hoping to add to his more than 5,000 victories.

Over a two-decade stretch, the No. 8 Derby post has produced four winners: Unbridled (1990), Go For Gin (1994), Barbaro (2006) and Mine That Bird (2009). Overall, Posts 5 and 1 have produced the most winners.

Mage, bred in Kentucky, will chase the top prizes in the $3 million purse: $1.86 million to the winner (jockey receives $186,000); $600,000 for second place; and $300,000 for third.

In an interview for America Best Racing, Restrepo said he had worked in the nightclub and entertainment business, "opening up lounges, restaurants, music festivals, doing the marketing and promotional aspect. It was something I dedicated my life to 365 days a year, 24/7 for almost 14 years – all the while maintaining the horse-racing obsession."

He said he's a fifth-generation horseman from Colombia, and said he admired his grandfather's dedication to the sport as a jockey, trainer and owner so much that as a child he would rather watch horse racing than cartoons.

"My grandpa and my uncles had one dream when they came here in the late 1960's, and that was to lead one over in the Kentucky Derby. To say that I could realize their dream, there are no words," Restrepo said in the interview.

In 2018, Restrepo and his partner, Joe Pickerrell, purchased a yearling named Structor for $160,000.

"Six months later, I sold him for $850,000 and that horse went on to win the (2019) Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf," Restrepo said in the Pedulla interview.

The purchase of Mage was well over Restrepo’s original budget of $100,000, but he liked what he saw, and now he's ready to run in the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" – with a bunch of Key Rats cheering him on.