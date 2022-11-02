Key Rat uses newspaper’s archive to research details of her birth

Jacklyn Restrepo might now be in her 30’s, but she takes pride in her birthplace – Key Biscayne.

This past week, Restrepo visited Islander News offices to look through the newspaper’s archives to find a birth announcement her father – Ramiro Restrepo – told her was published in the Islander back in June, 1985.

“Newborn Welcomes Paramedics,” read the headline on the brief.

Restrepo was apparently in a hurry to become the latest Key Rat, beating the paramedics to the punch. “Paramedics arrived a minute after midnight Tuesday, June 4 at a Crandon Towers (555 Crandon Blvd) apartment to find that a baby had preceded their arrival,” read the editorial brief, adding that both Mom and baby were in good condition and were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Restrepo felt the need to find the documentation of her birth, partly to share it with her son. She said she was “very happy to see the record of when she was born.”

Restrepo moved away from the area and recently moved back, living in downtown Miami. “I’m finally back home. I love Key Biscayne, it was a special moment for me,” she said.