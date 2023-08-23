Key resident Servando Parapar has helped keep traffic flowing

Congestion on South Florida roadways is a common complaint. But, while many of us grumble about traffic, how many can say we have tried to do something about it? Longtime Key resident Servando Parapar is one of the few who has done his part to better the situation.

From 1996 through 2007, Parapar served as executive director of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX), an independent transportation agency established to exert local control over toll revenues collected on five of the county’s most heavily-traveled expressways. Before MDX was founded, much of the toll revenue from our county was diverted to transportation projects in other parts of the state. Currently, the state is involved in ongoing litigation to regain control of the local revenue stream.

Under Parapar’s leadership, MDX used locally-generated toll receipts to fund the modernization and expansion of the five expressways: Airport, Dolphin, Don Shula, Snapper Creek, and Gratigny. One of MDX’s most significant projects in the 1990s was implementing electronic toll collection.

According to Parapar, using toll booths is highly inefficient. Conversion to an electronic-based system significantly increases an expressway’s capacity. For example, a toll plaza can move about 1,200 vehicles per hour in each lane, whereas an electronic system can process about 4,000 vehicles during that period. In addition, before the electronic system was installed, during peak hours, toll booths would often forgo toll collection to move traffic along, thus depriving our roads of an important source of revenue.

Parapar recognizes that roads within the county, particularly downtown Miami, must be improved. He hopes that downtown traffic will get better, pointing as an example to the long-awaited Signature Bridge, with its six dramatic “wishbone-style” arches sweeping up to 330 feet high. Parapar credits former City of Miami Mayor Maurice Ferre with supporting the project, which will improve traffic flow between Miami Beach and the mainland and redefine the skyline by creating a dramatic entrance to the city’s core.

Parapar arrived in South Florida as a teenager, an unaccompanied minor evacuated from Cuba through the Operation Pedro Pan program in the early 1960s. Fearing that their son would be placed in one of the paramilitary indoctrination centers opened by Fidel Castro, Parapar’s parents sought a better life for him in the US. His father had a business partner on Key Biscayne who welcomed young Servando into their home when the boy first arrived. He attended Columbus High School and, after eventually graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Miami and later a Master of Engineering from the University of Florida, Parapar moved to the Key for good in September 1975.

Parapar and his wife, Cuqui, live in a Mackle house they renovated on Cypress Drive. Cuqui, an architect and self-described “artist at heart,” has decorated the walls with her colorful paintings and sculptures. Now retired, the two enjoy traveling worldwide to visit art museums. Among the places they have visited in recent years are the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Museo Nacional del Prado in Spain, and the Louvre in Paris.

Betty Conroy has worked extensively with Parapar and sings his praises. “With his background and expertise, we are very fortunate to have him as a volunteer working for Key Biscayne. He is very humble and stays in the background, but he has contributed so much.”

Parapar has witnessed numerous changes on Key Biscayne over the years, including new waves of immigrants from Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina. He now thinks of the Key as a city. “We were a village in the 1970s when we had only 5,000 residents and abundant open space. And now, with our diverse population, we bring together different cultures. But we make accommodations and respect one another. Mutual respect is what makes our community thrive.”

