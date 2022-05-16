As seen on Harbor Drive, construction on both the new church and gym/multi-purpose center is well underway and on target for completion in March of 2023.

This is a project that will benefit the Key Biscayne community. The new internal loop road alleviates traffic; the multi-purpose building will be accessible to accommodate activities and events; and the new and improved campus will further beautify our island.

During the month of May, all pledges received will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $1 million. To make a pledge, or a one-time donation, go to stakb.org/pledge Payments are tax deductible and can be made over two years.

There are also naming opportunities available to honor or memorialize you or your family.

St. Agnes invites all members of the community to consider being part of this project and take advantage of this great opportunity to leave a legacy for future generations.

For more information, please visit stakb.org/JOY or contact Marcela Zamora Eraña at (305) 361-2351, ext 207.