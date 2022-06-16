Key residents want new Crandon-facing facade but same landscaping for new library

Last week, Key Biscayne residents saw the latest conceptual designs for the new Miami-Dade Library Key Biscayne Branch. With their suggested improvements in hand, county officials will now put the finishing touches on construction plans.

The meeting, held at the Key Biscayne Community Center, was the latest in a series of sessions wherein residents approved of the blueprints but wanted to tweak it to reflect the architectural character of the village and preserve the landscaping around the existing library, at 299 Crandon Boulevard.

Ray Barker, director for Miami-Dade County Library, said the proposed new building is double the size of the old facility and features amenities and learning areas for people of all ages and disabilities.

The 20,000 square feet, two story building, accommodates a YOUmedia technology center, sensory friendly area, tutoring and learning center, children's literacy and storytelling stage, adult learning academy, computers, Wi-Fi, printing and scanning, multiple multi-purpose room for community meetings and large collection of book and other library materials.

Included in the designs are paths for walking and golf carts, drop-off point, and a view of the pond from inside the ground level of the facility and the main entry stairway.

On the outside, landscaping including trees and plants.

Baker said the new library will cost an estimated $12 million.

He said the feedback from residents improved the county’s revised design plans.

"We have been working on this project for some time now, since May of last year, and we got a lot of feedback along the way," Baker said. "And we made some changes to the original designs and worked with [Village Building, Planning and Zoning Director] Jeremy Calleros Gauger to make sure all code requirements are met."

Once the county approves the final design plan, it will be presented to theVillage Council for approval.

Baker said the new library will take a year and half to build, but the county will rent space in the Village for a temporary library "The space won't be big like a library but good enough,” he said.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, whose district covers Key Biscayne, said the county rented space while the library in Coral Gables was being built and went well.

"We rented space for people to pick up books and limited space for some programs but it did well," she said. "They got a look at the designs for the new library in the rented space and liked it. They couldn't wait for it to be finished."

The county has been rebuilding and renovating its libraries for several years, bringing them up to code and getting them to better reflect the modern design of newer libraries.

The Key Biscayne Library was built in 1979. The county had plans for a $1.1 million expansion of the facility but a 2019 lawsuit stymied its effort.

Over the years, proposals have included taking over operation of the library from the county and relocating it to another spot, or building a much larger, multistory library and multipurpose community center on the existing site, a proposal condominium leaders have sharply criticized in the past.

For residents who want to keep the existing landscaping, Emillo Bustillo, an architect assisting the county with the designs of the new library, said some of the existing landscape will be preserved.

He said some plants and trees will be saved and new shade trees will be planted as part of the new designs.

"Will try not to disturb most of the landscaping set around the building," he said. "These new plants will be meshed into the landscaping people envisioned."

Gauger said the village hasn't seen the designs on which landscaping will be preserved but will be in the final site plans for council approval.

"The complete drawing will include tree relocation and tree replacement," he said. "Before construction, we will have a complete landscaping plan."

Some residents would like a change in the design for the facade of the building adjacent to Crandon Boulevard because it's obsolete.

"It's a retrospect to the 1980's look or maybe the 1970s," one resident said. "It needs work."

One student said he would like to see a structure inside the library to mitigate the noise made by kids while others are studying.

"You have a little kid singing a song and we can hear him," he said. "I put on my earphones so I couldn't hear him but we need it to be a little quieter."