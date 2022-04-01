Kristina Andreu has just received the honor of becoming the Key Biscayne Police Department's first Hispanic female lieutenant.

The first-generation Cuban-American came to KBPD in 2007 after beginning her career in the City of Miami Police Department. The move to Key Biscayne, which she calls her “work home,” has helped Andreu establish strong and lasting ties with the community.

“I preferred a community where the work I would put in would have a lasting impact,” she said. “I found that in Key Biscayne. I could never have dedicated the time to the residents and businesses in a busy city (like Miami) as I have here.”

Andreu, who was 22 when she joined the Key’s police force, recalls knowing early on that she would one day be a lieutenant here. It was not common for women to have that level of leadership position 15 years ago, but Andreu was determined. She wanted to be an inspiration for young girls who had similar aspirations.

Creating leaders is of the utmost importance to Andreu, as she hopes to use her new position to “lead platoons, maintain the Village’s safety and security, and develop new leaders.

“I hope to identify those who wish to pursue leadership and help them reach their goals,” he added.

Andreu also hopes to expand the department’s social media presence, as KBPD is currently only on Instagram. As the social media manager, she would like to see the department on multiple platforms in order to expand its connection with more residents.

Today, females make up just 13% of law enforcement leaders nationwide. In her new role, Andreu wants to channel her passion for community police work to advocate for both women and Latinas.

“My best advice to young women entering any career is that just because you are not represented, desire to be the change,” said Andreu. “Be brave; create the change. When you are the change, you open the door for the women behind you, and there is magic in that.”