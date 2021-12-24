They are back! The Islander News’ Key Biscayne K-8 Center #kbminijournalists are once again writing on a variety of topics, this time asking Santa to give a gift to the world for Christmas this year

This group of KBCS fourth graders are from the class of Mrs. Clio Walshe-Crawford.

With pride, we present the work of our #kbminijournalists, the 2021 Edition. Hope you enjoy their work.

Dear Santa,

My only wish this Christmas is for you to change world poverty.

Where I come from is very poor and you see a lot of people that are living in the streets.

I would like you to at least try and fix this problem. All over the world, people suffer from being homeless or in poverty. That is my only wish, to help homeless people and remove poverty from the world.

Sincerely,​

Sophie Unda

Dear Santa,

As Mariah Carey would say {hope you bless her too} all i want for Christmas is …. world peace.

It would fix all the problems our world has, at least our main ones like Covid if we had world peace. No one would kill animals, eat bats, or give people diseases. Also, the country of Afghanistan would not be in such conditions like it is now because people wouldn't hate the gender of women and mistreat them. People always say our world is a better place but to make it a better place people must work for it, not just lay around saying stuff they're going to do and not do it. So please, give us humans a hand (I know we aren't any magic person like you), give us a little push to motivate us and make us do better.

Sincerely, Victoria Corao

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is for everybody to be happy. During these covid times people who have lost a partner, friend, family member, or anybody you care for, need to be happy to get over it. Even if you haven't lost somebody you may have other things to stress about. This is my Christmas wish.

Love,

Carlo Liverani

Dear Santa,

I wish for no more sicknesses in the world, so my uncle can survive cancer and Covid 19.

Love,

Mateo Gadala-Maria

​Dear Santa,

​My class got a letter from the islander to write to you as a gift to the world.It really got me thinking, but I finally came up with something nice, like world peace. Why may you ask? It's because the most dreadful thing in the universe is fighting. As they say, wrongs don't make a right. So as one gift to the world please can it be world peace think about it.

Yours sincerely,

Diego Carlos Caesar Iglesias

Dear Santa,

I think you should give the world something very special this year like love or peace. I want to share some ideas that I have for you to give to the world. My first one is peace like no wars for example no wars which Napoleon and the Spanish are against. My second most favorite one is NO COVID! This disease affects the world in many ways and please don't make the newborn sickness which is known (for me) the baby disease which I HATE that is called Omicron.

My last wish for this Christmas is for everybody, good or bad, mean or sweet, ugly or adorable (like me) to be loved and worshiped. Santa, I think everybody in the world (including me of course) so have all of this, to feel all of this and to know all of this

Sincerely,

The ADORABLE Katerina Tapia

Dear Santa,

If you didn't know, there is a new strain of coronavirus. It is called the omicron virus. It came out this month. The delta variant was already enough. I would like you to create a vaccine for it. I don't want the same thing happening with coronavirus.

Sincerely,

Derin Efe Yazici, Age 9

Dear Santa,

I want to give the world the end of world poverty for Christmas. I think this would help because then the whole world could go to school and learn and get a job. This would later benefit the economy. Also, with no poverty, everyone could afford to buy food, get a home, and pay rent. I think the world would be a much happier place with no poverty.

Dear Santa,

I wish a lot for the world. First, I would like for you to give all poor people presents so they have a nice Christmas. I would also like you to make Venezuela a better place.

Then I would want you to make it snow in the U.S. And wish everyone a nice Christmas.

Love,

Federico Rodriguez

Dear Santa,

I only wish for you to end animal suffering, because it always kills my heart to see animals on the street with no owners and to see animals suffering. In Mexico, I often see dogs or other animals suffering and I feel like I am going to cry my heart out. I only wish for that this Christmas.

Love,

Mijal Bissu

Dear Santa,

As a gift, I wish for the world to have peace and happiness. I also wish for the world to have joy and love with each other. I hope you will be able to do that, this is my only wish.

Merry Christmas,

Victoria Cuéllar, Ms. Crawford's class

Dear Santa,

The only thing I want to wish for is world peace.

This is the reason why there is a lot of war going on in Belarus against Poland.

I think war only brings sadness to the world.

My mom always said that every human is a son of a father and mother.

So when their son goes to war I feel their parents might be worried for them.

This is why I want world peace

Sincerely,

Allan Barra

Dear Santa,

Here is what I think you should give to the world: world peace and world happiness.

It helps people become happier and have a happier life. Some people can be having a hard time with school, family, sports, disabilities, or anything stressful. Some people can be going through hard times with their mom, dad, siblings or friends. They can be going through child abuse or being treated badly. World happiness and peace is going to be helpful for those going through a hard time.

I hope you understood this message, Merry Christmas!!

Love,

Amelia Tamayo

Dear Santa Claus,

If you could give one gift to the world, I think you should give us all peace. We already have had so much war in the past, so why go through it again? I have realized that there has been lots of fighting recently. But I really want it to end. I want it to end because even though war can teach us important lessons, no one ever wins.

I know that no one wins because at the end, people always end up hurt. From all over the hemisphere. I really want that to stop.

Best Wishes,

Lisa Esteves de Lima

Dear Santa,

If you give the world a gift, I think it should be healthy. I think this because a lot of people are dying from Covid-19, and I want people to be happy. Especially because my grandpa got Covid-19 and almost died so I don't want people to go through the same thing.

Love,

Luciana Tarazona

Dear Santa,

If you could, make this Christmas special.

All of the kids will be sending videos to you.

Thanks. You are the best!

Thanks,

Julian Jofre

Dear Santa,

I hope you are enjoying your Christmas. I hope you see this, but i don't know if you have heard but there is a virus that has been spread and there are many people who are sick. My request for you this Christmas is that all the people who are sick recover from Covid-19.

Love,

Nicolas Sugden, Age 10

Dear Santa,

If you could give a gift to the world, I think it would be to give everyone $100 dollar shirts . I know this sounds silly, but it is smart. Everyone has a piece of clothing to wear. So, it is a win for everyone.

Love,

Leon Mcdowell

Dear Santa,

Little boys and girls have behaved all year so they would receive a gift from you! Please could you give all these kids the best gift, peace. This is not too much to ask. I hope you will make these kids' dreams come true.

Love,

Julia Guimaraes

Dear Santa,

If you could give the world a very big present this year.

I think it should be to stop Covid -19. That could help us a lot.

Here are some ways it can help. It could stop inflation and

could stop from making people die. A Lot of people die every year, it's not fair, and a lot of people suffer from this disease.

THANK YOU

Love, Jacinta Rebolledo