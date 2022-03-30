Keys on the Key’ event showcases deep pool of South Florida piano talent

A visionary, a talented teacher and a role model to many, Key Biscayne’s very own Amarylli Fridegotto has succeeded in bringing her dreams to fruition through her spirit and a drive to inspire those around her.

Her most recent endeavor, as director and executive director of the Key Biscayne Piano Festival production “Keys on the Key,” showcases the bountiful talent of Miami-Dade County during a weekend-long celebration of musical engagement and enjoyment.

The music festival, taking place on April 1-3, will feature performances from several South Florida-based artists.

Times of the performances as follows:

- Friday, April 1 from 7 to to 9 p.m.

- Saturday April 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

- Sunday April 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

In 2006, the Italian-born Fridegotto came to Key Biscayne, and in 2010 she opened the Key Biscayne Piano Academy. Acting both as a mentor and a musical teacher, Fridegotto has established strong bonds with her students, ranging in age from 4 to 85.

“It's not just about teaching them how to press keys,” said Fridegotto. “It is a whole world behind the piano.”

The essence of performance, according to Fridegotto, is maximizing one’s intellectual power while simultaneously unlocking your emotions.

In 2018, Fridegotto sought to put Key Biscayne on a global pedestal as a community immersed in culture by organizing high-level piano performers for the Key Biscayne Piano Festival.

Young people have the opportunity to meet their idols hailing from throughout the world, providing them a means to be motivated to puprsue their musical aspirations.

“We want to educate, not just present,” said Fridegotto.

“Keys on the Key”is a mini-festival within the Key Biscayne Piano Festival. Performers throughout Miami-Dade County will play all styles of music.

​​Three or four stages will be set up in and around the Key Biscayne Community Center, and performers will play simultaneously during festival hours. The festival will live stream performances to attract a wider, global audience.

“Come with an open mind,” said Fridegotto when offering advice to those looking to attend the festival either virtually or physically. “Music is not about age, it is about knowledge and energy. It is also about love and accepting others and diversity.”

The Village of Key Biscayne and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation played significant roles in supporting the festival, said Fridegotto, adding that they also received grants from the Knight Foundation and the Miami Dade County Cultural Affairs Department.

Piano Festival board members are also involved with the festival’s operation, including Diana Coppola, Giannina Minervine, Gabriel Pascual, Alejandro Servalli, Marcus Bach, Alexandra Fadel, Patricia Cabrera and Anna Mora.

For more information about the three-day festival, visit keypianofestival.org or click here.