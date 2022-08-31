Kids are now free at Miami Seaquarium

There is now a new Annual Pass program at Miami Seaquarium. And now, as one of the added perks, kids ages 3-5 can enjoy their time at the park for free with the new Pre-k Free Annual Pass.

To receive the pass, parents or guardians need to bring the child’s passport or a hard copy of their birth certificate to verify their age.

“This is a step in the direction of making the Miami Seaquarium accessible to more people,” said Patrick Pearson, general manager. “We are thrilled that this new pass program will make visiting the Seaquarium more affordable for local families and provide so many young minds the opportunity to interact with marine life in an unforgettable way.”

The Annual Pass allows guests to come to the Seaquarium at any point during the year, which also includes two of their new events, Flipper's Fall Festival and a brand-new Holiday Festival.

The new program also includes a pass that is only $20 more than a daily admission, and two types of passes that give guests free parking for the year.

The passes also include discounts on Dolphin, SealInteraction, and Miami Seaquarium programs, park merchandise, and Dolphin Harbor education and camp programs, among other things.

The four new levels of Annual Passes are:

Pre-K Kids Pass - Free

Gold Pass - $99.99

Silver Pass - $79.99

Bronze Pass - $69.99

For more information, visit Miami Seaquarium’s Annual Passes & Tickets webpage, or their website directly by clicking or clicking here.