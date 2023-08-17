Kids or not, the start of school requires mindfulness

Founded on July 9, 1885, Miami-Dade Country is currently the 3rd largest school district in the US. Based on the MDCPS’s website, 331,500 public students and 50,000 adult learners attend the school system in approximately 521 schools guided by 17,365 teachers (2022 numbers).

According to the website Private School Review, an additional 488 private schools in Dade County educate about 89,952 students in Miami-Dade County. 21% of all K-12 students in Miami-Dade County are enrolled in private schools (Florida state averages 13%).

One hundred sixty different countries are represented in languages spoken by Miami’s students.

Whether you have lived here forever, are a new resident, have kids, grandkids, or none of the above, the beginning of a school year always comes with a combination of excitement, anxiety, new schedules, new traffic patterns and more.

While most of Florida’s 67 counties began the public 2023-20244 school year on August 10th, in Miami, Thursday August 17 was the big day – for public schools. Private schools set their schedules, and many begin classes earlier or later. For example, St.Agnes Academy started school this past week while St. Christopher’s by the Sea Montessori School starts classes next Monday.

Good to Remember: Traffic is now heavier, school buses stop to allow students to step on board, and new student drivers are on the road navigating their way to school through Key Biscayne’s and Dade’s morning rush hour.

Be Mindful: Many parents, students, and caretakers must find their way.. Be patient with yourself, a red light, a hesitant student driver, the slow school bus, a delivery truck blocking your turn, and your fellow citizens all around you.

For more resources, class calendars, a back-to-school checklist, and other valuable information, go to DadeSchools.net or Pta.org.