Kids to show off entrepreneurial prowess in upcoming KB Children’s Business Fair
Courtesy of KB Childrens' Fair

Island children are busy getting their projects together for the Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair, which will take place from 1-4 p.m. October 3 at the Village Green.

The Fair aims to motivate young entrepreneurs ages 8 to 16 to pursue their projects and understand the value of their ideas. Children create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace.

Organizers say this year’s fair, featuring 50 business projects, promises to be a creative array of kid-led businesses displaying their talents with jewelry, granola, headbands, clothes, games, home-made soda, and much more.

Following Covid-19 protocols, there will be 6-foot distances between the kids’ stands, which will be displayed around the park’s fountain area.

After the fair, the Hermanos de la Calle event allows kids to witness first-hand how their 5% donation contributes to the less fortunate.

This year’s fair also serves as an invitation for schools to host a kid’s marketplace in their buildings, and for communities to host a fair in their area. The Fair’s website provides guidance for setting up a fair, which saves time and energy to other organizers.

Ultimately, the goal of the Fair is for Key Biscayne to be recognized as Miami’s center for young entrepreneurship. For more information: @kbchildrensfair on Instagram

