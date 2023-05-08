Kindergarten orientation meeting to be held Tuesday at K-8 Center

Parents of Kindergarten age students are invited to a “readiness” meeting to help them navigate the programs offered at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

The meeting, to be held in the middle school cafeteria, will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 9 a.m. K-8 Principal Julissa Piña will address the parents on getting their young ones ready for kindergarten.

Kindergarten teachers will also go over the curriculum, as well as the ESL (English as a Second Language) programs available.

For more information, contact Registrar Susan Suarez at (305) 361-5418 during school hours.

The Key Biscayne K-8 Center is located at 150 West McIntyre St.