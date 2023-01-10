Know of a special woman making a difference on the island? Nominations now being accepted for Miami-Dade County Women's Hall of Fame, class of 2023

Men have long been honored for their work in the public and private sectors, and only rarely have women received public acknowledgement for being the backbone of those achievements.

Or, recognized for their own accomplishments.

Now that's changed.

The Miami-Dade Commission for Women (CFW) is accepting nominations for women to be inducted into the Miami-Dade County Women's Hall of Fame for 2023.

The Hall of Fame, created in 2021 by the Miami-Dade County Commissioners, celebrates the lives and preserves the legacies of women whose contributions to the county should be recognized.

Nominations will be accepted until January 31.

Nominations should include general information and a description of the nominee’s work and qualifications, including the nominee’s significant and enduring community contributions.

Nominees may be living, or deceased, and self-nominations will be accepted.

In February, the CFW will review nominations and submit up to 10 recommendations to the chairman of the Board of County Commissioners by March 1.

Those selected for membership to the Women’s Hall of Fame will be honored at an induction ceremony at the Commission’s April meeting.

For more information, contact Nina Roque, director of the Miami-Dade County Commission for Women, at (305) 250-8444 or via email at nina.roque@miamidade.gov.

For the latest on the commission’s work and activities, follow the Commission for Women on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @MiamiDadeWomen.