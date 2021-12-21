Kosicka photographs featured at Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Artisan Kitchen and Bar is hosting the works of local photographer and artist Marzena Kosicka through the end of January.

Primarily known for her work as a fashion photographer over the past 20 years, Kosicka became attracted by the vivid colors of local orchid plants when she, her husband and two children moved to Key Biscayne.

“Having always lived up North, I had never seen tropical plants, except in books. I began shooting orchids while riding my bicycle around the Island. Then, I would zoom in on the images on my computer—it is like you can see inside the flower. My work became very intimate, with amazing colors, shapes, and textures.”

Artisan Kitchen and Bar is located at 658 Crandon Blvd.

For more on Kosicka, visit marzenakosicka.com