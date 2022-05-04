The City of Miami recently followed up on a previously approved resolution and co-designated a road in the Silver Bluff area as La Muchachitas de Villa Maria Street. The ceremony took place with 14 of the 40 Muchachitas proudly displaying the yellow rose of Texas and listening to Commissioner Manolo Reyes singing praises of their individual contribution to their communities and society in general.

I am a Muchachita and this is our story:

We were hastened out of Cuba when the Castro revolution allied itself with the Soviet Union and began introducing communism in the Island. The new government seized all private schools, changed the curriculum to embrace a Communist ideology and announced that, at the end of the school year, all students from 6th grade up would spend the summer in work camps in the countryside. The best and brightest would be given scholarships to study abroad in the Soviet Union.

Afraid of the impending indoctrination, my parents began homeschooling my brother Mario Ernesto and me, desperately trying to conceal our whereabouts until they could figure out what to do. But fear started creeping into our household due to the surreptitious rumor that a Patria Potestad decree would soon be issued. Allegedly, the decree mandated that the guardianship of the children that did not attend school would be transferred to the homeland; thus taking over parental custody.

To undermine this new law, James Baker, headmaster at Havana’s bilingual Ruston Academy, met with Father (then Monsignor a decade later) Bryan Walsh, director of Catholic Charities in Miami at the time. Together, they developed a program sanctioned by President Dwight D. Eisenhower authorizing unaccompanied minors ages 6 to 18 to seek asylum in the US.

The U.S. The Department of State issued visa waivers for the children and the Chief Executive Officers of Esso Standard Oil Company and Freeport Sulfur Company in Havana, together with other US businesses, funded the children’s flights to the states.

The emigration started December 1960 and ended October 196,2 during the missile crisis at the height of the Cold War Era. The program was eventually coined Operation Pedro Pan by the late Miami Herald Pulitzer Prize Winner Gene Miller, when he ran a story in The Herald about the first boy who arrived in Miami, whose name was Pedro. In his article, he also alluded to the fabled flight of Peter Pan to NeverLand.

News of the covert operation circulated in whispers all over the Island. My parents decided they would rather send us to an unknown fate in the United States rather than let the new government brainwash us with communist ideology. They knew the separation would hurt, but they felt certain it would only be for a temporary span and we would return in a couple of months. They couldn’t anticipate that parents and children could be separated for years – or never see one another again.

An exodus of more than 14,000 unaccompanied Cuban minors made the crossover. Once stateside, almost half the children were placed with close family and friends until their parents arrived; the other half overcrowded eight temporary shelters established to house them in Miami. Challenged to find accommodations elsewhere, the charity-run organization arranged foster care for refugee children through donations from Cuban businesses and individuals in exile who flooded in to finance the program.

Catholic archdioceses from around the country stepped up to assist Father Walsh and the Cuban children were scattered to foster homes, schools and orphanages in 100 cities over 40 states. The Religious Order of Mary Immaculate answered the call to help absorb the overflow of displaced minors and solicited 40 girls in the summer of 1962 to be lodged at their boarding house in San Antonio, Texas. The home was named Villa María and the girls were dubbed Muchachitas by the Marianist Sisters.

Although we had never met before, we immediately bonded.

We were aware of the extraordinary sacrifice our parents had made, and we knew we had to endure our fate until we met again. The mantra that helped us survive was the hope that the opposition would eventually overthrow the ruling regime and we could return home. When the two-month stay lingered into eternity, our mantra was scaled back to a hope that our parents could escape from Cuba and join us in the US.

As we rotated in and out, the 40 beds that the nuns had allotted for us were occupied over a four-year period. The empty beds would be occupied by other girls in the same situation. In total, there were 57 girls who forged a special sisterly bond, conceivable when dreadful banishment is experienced together at a young age.

Some of us were luckier than others, as the US broke its relationship with Cuba during the missile crisis and stopped the flights between the countries. The ones that had not been claimed by the arrival of their parents were allowed to stay in the federally-funded, foster care program until they turned 19.

The girls at Villa María, mainly from the middle class of Cuba, had been pampered with largesse at home. It was hard to understand we had suddenly become paupers and that our childhood dream-world had been crushed. We felt lonesome, frightened and confused. Nobody could replace the care of our loved ones and we longed for home.

However, it is with gratitude that we praise the generosity of the people of the United States – magnanimous souls who were sheltering, feeding and educating us while we were on the program.

Unlike adults, children tend to be happy and have the ability to take pleasure in the simplest things. Inevitably, youth was the miraculous balm that wiped away our tears and helped us smile. We shared all the adventures of young girls living on their own, sneaking out for a late night rendezvous, hiding cigarette butts in an old sofa, and learning to dance the “twist.” We laughed together, shared clothes and cut and combed each other’s hair. We dodged the bell-ringing nuns and gave the abode a fresh dose of Cuban revelry. I also have to admit we argued among ourselves.n But we teamed up when external forces turned against us.

In the back of our minds there was the constant reminder of who we were and why we were there. Sometimes, when the hush fell in the stillness of night, we could hear a muffled cry from five hundred feet away and some of us would gather around the bereaved to calm her while forcing ourselves to sleep.

As the bonding toughened, we encouraged each other to assimilate and defy life’s vicissitudes with positivism and courage. The internment was the catharsis that rallied our forces to form and raise our own families in a foreign, but generous and welcoming land.

As we evolved to adults, the Muchachitas contributed to society with multiple professional successes. In our ranks, there are attorneys, a judge, civic activists, philanthropists, artists, marketing experts, real estate agents, bankers, accountants, shopkeepers, nurses, business women, educators, secretaries and translators. Most notable, one of us joined the diplomatic corps in the former Yugoslavia and is now an “energy healer” after settling in California. Sadly, one of us could not bear her situation, became delusional, and was confined to a mental institution.

Iron is forged with fire and perhaps Villa María was the fire that forged us with the strength of iron to overcome the challenges of our kismet. But the most fascinating fact about our group is that, even though we met by chance and not by choice, the time-tested love we profess for each other is still strong after nearly 60 years. Our friendship is sealed till doomsday.