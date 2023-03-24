‘La Violeta’ keeps competitive soccer alive for Key-grown soccer players

Purple is often associated with passion and vitality, and that is the best way to describe a group of college-aged Key Biscayne soccer players who continue to enjoy the sport they love while competing in the Miami Beach Soccer League.

The 20-person roster, dominated by players who grew up kicking the pelota in the Key Biscayne Soccer Club, are collectively known as Real Colicos FC. But, with sharp-looking plum purple jerseys handed down from a team that plays in the Key Biscayne adult league, "We identify as La Violeta (The Purple)," said Francisco Uriburu.

The 21-year-old left midfielder and left back, who is getting ready to graduate from Florida International University with a double major in Finance and International Business, is in his second season with Real Colicos FC (actually a made-up word, he said).

"After I stopped playing competitively, we came up with the idea (of joining this league), so as not to lose our rhythm of playing soccer and getting to play in a competitive league," Uriburu said.

Like several players, he was part of Key Biscayne Soccer Club's U18 squad that emerged as the second team from the island ever to make it to the State Cup finals, losing a forgettable 1-0 decision during his senior year in high school.

Longtime teammate and fellow Argentina native Segundo Cremaschi, 21, plays center back or right back for La Violeta.

"I played in the Key Biscayne Soccer Club since I was a little kid," he said. "Now, we're one of the youngest teams in the league. I think our oldest player may be 23. We've all grown up together, so we're all on the same level at this point."

The Miami Beach Soccer League features 19 adult teams from Miami-Dade County. After 18 games, the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.

"Last year, we missed by goal differential. It was heartbreaking," said Uriburu, showing his passion for the club soccer team.

"We're doing pretty good (this year through seven matches). We lost a couple we should have won, but we feel we have a pretty competitive team."

Franco Grottola is the team's coach. Games are played each Sunday at three fields, about five minutes apart, in Miami: Hadley Park, Curtis Park and Moore Park, all about a 20-minute ride from Key Biscayne.

The young men preferred to play on a more competitive level than the adult league in the Village. "The best players show up on Sunday," Uriburu said, jokingly.

Cremaschi, who is finishing up his studies as a Finance major, also at FIU, has been working part time in bank client services for wealth management at Morgan Stanley in Coral Gables.

Yet, he still finds time to practice his soccer skills, either with Rooftop Soccer, a lighted, second-floor field in Brickell, or with Urban Soccer, where indoor and outdoor fields are available.

He also plays rugby for FIU's club team, saying, "It's a very fun sport, but it's a tough sport."

Now, his Sundays, for about six months, will be occupied by soccer matches, and he's eager to score his first goal this season.

"We're doing well, maybe not what we were expected (to do at this point), but we can fight to get in there (playoffs)," Cremaschi said. "We'll be fine."

Passion, as they say, really does show its true colors.