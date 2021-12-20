In the Shamble Tournament held Dec. 14 by the Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association tournament, all three people on each team drive and the best one is selected to be played. Then each player finishes the hole with his own ball, played from that point. The best two net scores count for the team score.

Some great scores were obtained: 1st, Lisa Egizi, Nancy Kucera and Lorraine Hicks, with a net score of 119; 2nd, Judy Chamberlain, Diane McGuire and Ros Stuzin, with a net score of 123. In the random draw from the remaining seven teams, the team of Wendy Sullivan, Ellen Crystal, and Lisa Coello were next.

Afterward, all enjoyed a holiday toast before lunch. And everyone received a container of Judy Chamberlain’s famous eggnog.

The ladies play AT 8:30 every Tuesday morning at Crandon Park. If interested, call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472.