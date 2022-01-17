The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association hosted a Nassau tournament in rain showers and wind on January 11, but despite the weather the ladies did well.

The overall winner for both nines was Debi Portela, with a net 73. Second was Merry Hedrich, with a net 75.

Winners of the front nine were Ellen Crystal (first), with a net 35, and Lorraine Hicks (second), with a net 36.

Back nine winners were Wendy Sullivan (first on a match of cards), with a net 41, and Rita Craft, with a net 41.

Tuesday will feature the annual Grandmother's Tournament.

The golfers meet at 8:30 every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472.