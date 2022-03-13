The Key Biscayne lady golfers

The Key Biscayne lady golfers are bidding farewell to their longtime starter Tony Denigro.  Along with his wife Lillian he is relocating to New Mexico.  This amiable, helpful man will be missed by all. Photo courtesy of Bonnie Backes

Last Tuesday, March 1, the ladies played the first round of the three-round Club Championship tournament.  

Here;s how the leaderboard looks: Gross score leaders are

Judy Chamberlain (96), Angelica Vergara (103), Bonnie Backes (106), Nieves Montes (107), and Hiroko Asano (109).  Net score leaders are: Judy Chamberlain (73), Bonnie Backes (75), Angelica Vergara (75), Bobbie Voglino (78), Toni Randolph (78), and Kate Trotman (78).    

Closest to the pin winners were Nancy Kucera (#3), Nieves Montes (#6), Cristina Soulavy (#88), and Hiroko Asano (#17).

 

The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association meets at 8:30 every Tuesday at Crandon Park.  If interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes, (732) 616-7472.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you