Last Tuesday, March 1, the ladies played the first round of the three-round Club Championship tournament.

Here;s how the leaderboard looks: Gross score leaders are

Judy Chamberlain (96), Angelica Vergara (103), Bonnie Backes (106), Nieves Montes (107), and Hiroko Asano (109). Net score leaders are: Judy Chamberlain (73), Bonnie Backes (75), Angelica Vergara (75), Bobbie Voglino (78), Toni Randolph (78), and Kate Trotman (78).

Closest to the pin winners were Nancy Kucera (#3), Nieves Montes (#6), Cristina Soulavy (#88), and Hiroko Asano (#17).

The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association meets at 8:30 every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes, (732) 616-7472.