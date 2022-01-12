“Low putts,” together with “Closest to the pin,” were components in the tournament of the day for the Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association on January 3.

Winners of the putting were: (1st) Bonnie Backes with 28 putts’ (2nd on a match of cards) Nancy Kucera with 31 putts; (3rd) Rita Craft with 31 putts.

“Closest to the pin” winners were Nieves Montes (#3), Hiroko Asano (#6), and Cristina Delgado (#8).

The ladies meet at 8:30 a.m.every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, please call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472.