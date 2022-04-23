The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association played a “Throw out your 3 worst holes” tournament on April 12. First place winner was Angelica Vergara, with a net 49. Second was Nancy Phillips with a net 51, and third was Hiroko Asano with a net 53. Elyse Sadler and Angelica Vergara had two birdies each, and Diane McGuire had one. Judy Chamberlain and Angelica had chip-ins.

Next week the tournament will be “Low net/ Low putts.”

The KBWGA meets every Tuesday at 8:30 at Crandon Park. If Interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes: (732) 616-7472. May 10 will be the last tournament date of this season.