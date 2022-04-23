The Key Biscayne lady golfers

The Key Biscayne lady golfers are bidding farewell to their longtime starter Tony Denigro.  Along with his wife Lillian he is relocating to New Mexico.  This amiable, helpful man will be missed by all. Photo courtesy of Bonnie Backes

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association played a “Throw out your 3 worst holes” tournament on April 12.  First place winner was Angelica Vergara, with a net 49.  Second was Nancy Phillips with a net 51, and third was Hiroko Asano with a net 53.  Elyse Sadler and Angelica Vergara had two birdies each, and Diane McGuire had one.  Judy Chamberlain and Angelica had chip-ins.

Next week the tournament will be “Low net/ Low putts.”

The KBWGA meets every Tuesday at 8:30 at Crandon Park.  If Interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes: (732) 616-7472.  May 10 will be the last tournament date of this season.

