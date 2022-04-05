The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association, through the efforts of Elyse Sadler and Wendy Sullivan, made a substantial donation to UNICEF on behalf of the KBWGA, under “Golfers for Ukraine.”

A shamble with three-person teams was played on March 29. The winning teams were: (1st) Lisa Egisi, Elyse Sadler, and Ellen Crystal with a net 125; and (2nd) Cristina Delgado, Barbara Lamar, and Merry Hedrich with a net 126. Random draw winners were Hiroko Asano, Kate Ginnel, and Debi Portela.

After golf, the ladies enjoyed the annual Awards Luncheon. Trophies were presented by Shane Warriner, Clubhouse Manager and PGA Professional at Crandon.

Bonnie Backes, who has done a fantastic job chairing the group for 11 years, announced her retirement. She will be replaced by Hiroko Asano, who was voted in unanimously. Rita Craft, the longtime treasurer, will also be stepping down.

A skins tournament is planned for this week.

The Key Biscayne ladies meet every Tuesday at 8:30 until May 10th. If interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes: (732) 616-7472.