The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association enjoyed a Stableford Tournament on December 7. Winners were: Hiroko Asan, first with 35 points; Kate Trotman, second with 34 points; Judy Chamberlain, third with 31 points.

Next Tuesday the ladies will celebrate a holiday toast after golf with Judy Chamberlain's famous eggnog.

The lady golfers meet at Crandon Park every Tuesday at 8:30. If interested, call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472.