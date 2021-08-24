A group of 42 Haitian nationals, in what is being called a “maritime smuggling event,” landed at Crandon Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Miami, they responded to the scene at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson reported there were approximately 40 refugees, possibly from Haiti.

As of 5:30 p.m., the U.S. Border Patrol in Miami reported on Twitter that 23 foreign nationals are in federal custody. An update would be provided later Tuesday, they said.

As of 5 p.m., the Islander News learned that “apparently, the others got away,” from one official on the ground.

The Key Biscayne Police Department also is monitoring the situation, Williamson said.

At least one helicopter was seen hovering above Crandon Park, but it was unclear which law enforcement department it was from.

Update. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the US Border patrol confirmed that all 42 refugees had were in custody and the incident was still under investigation. The vessel involved will be seized.

In June, a group of migrants, who were reportedly from Jamaica, landed on shore in Pompano Beach. Last month, a group of Cuban migrants landed at Hallandale Beach, seeking directions to Miami before being detained.

It’s not the first time refugees have landed on Key Biscayne. Earlier this summer, a homemade raft landed at the beach at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and refugees quickly hid to avoid deportation.

Back in 2002, more than 200 Haitians jumped from a boat near Key Biscayne, and were spotted running onto the Rickenbacker Causeway trying to catch rides from motorists.

Haiti was recently ravaged by both a massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake as well as from Tropical Storm Grace, which brought wind and flooding rain to the area.

Residents on national news sites reported as of Monday people on the island of Haiti still feared going back into their homes in case aftershocks created more damage. More than 2,000 people have died and more than 300 are missing as tensions were rising in the wake of what was being called “a slow pace of aid.”

As of June, 313 Cuban refugees had been returned to their homeland this year by U.S. authorities, the Cuban Ministry of the Interior reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported it had intercepted 49 migrants during a one-year span starting in October of 2019.

Previously, the largest number of Cubans landing at Key Biscayne’s Sonesta Beach resort was 18, back in 1997, when their 28-foot motorboat was found about 1.5 miles south of Key Colony.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as information become available.