If a nurturing, engaging and loving environment are your priorities as a parent of a Pre-K3 or Pre-K4 child, the Learning Lane early childhood development school is likely what you are looking for.

Featuring a charming and small class setting, Learning Lane offers an exceptional ratio of no more than 6 children to 1 teacher. Founded and directed by longtime resident and PreK teacher Sita Lan, this micro-school offers a learning experience tailored to your child’s individual needs, providing all the tools needed to reach his/her highest potential.

Led by Lan’s unlimited kindness, the school helps ensure your child is happy, learning and prepared for their growth. The curriculum includes art, dance, music, yoga and an array of enriching local excursions. The main focus is to cultivate kindness through enriching and caring interactions.

Learning Lane is located on Crandon Boulevard. Contact Sita Lan at learninglane11@gmail.com or by calling (772) 321-6067. You can also follow them on Instagram here.