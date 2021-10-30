This letter was sent by Councilmember Brett Moss to the Key Biscayne Piano Festival’s Amarylli Fridegotto and shared with Islander News

Amarylli,

I want to let you know I attended the concert on Friday. I was blown away. It was amazing. After the first piece, I went home and got my 13-year-old daughter and brought her, and she loved it. I am looking forward to the next concert and have told a few friends who are very interested in attending with their children who play the violin and piano.

I also thought the venue was perfect. The acoustics sounded great inside the space. I would love to see it there more often if possible. It was beautiful. Let me know if you need anything and I’ll do my best to help.

Sincerely,

Brett